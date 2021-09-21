Body of apparent drowning victim recovered from Tempe lake

By Associated Press

Phoenix — Firefighters have recovered the dead body of an 18-year-old man who apparently drowned after jumping into Tempe Town Lake early Tuesday morning.

Police and fire personnel responded after the man jumped into the lake and did not resurface at about 12:30 a.m., said Detective Natalie Barela, a Police Department spokeswoman.

The man’s body was recovered the lake along the Salt River at about 2 a.m.

His identity wasn’t released and additional circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately available.

