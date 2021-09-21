Local docuseries to highlight Santa Fe cuisine

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Green chile is a staple in New Mexico cuisine. “Santa Fe Foods” is a new docuseries highlighting the cuisine in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

Santa Fe is a world-class destination.

Greg and Teresa Zoch are highlighting the City Different’s cuisine in the docuseries, “Santa Fe Foods.”

“Teresa and I have been lifelong enthusiasts for Santa Fe and the vibrant, immersive experiences that Santa Fe offers, not the least of which are the world-class restaurants,” said Greg Zoch, executive producer and director. “As such, we are extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with some truly wonderful and gifted people to showcase the amazing City Different to the world.”

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the series will film around Santa Fe County through October. It is being produced by Windmill Winds Entertainment, LLC.

The docuseries will highlight Santa Fe’s world-class chefs, restaurants, and food.

The six episodes will also showcase Santa Fe and Santa Fe County as the world-class destination that it is, to travelers who seek the rare combination of food, art, shopping, and outdoor recreation.

“Santa Fe has been a premier tourist destination for decades — offering unique shopping, an outstanding art scene, the thrill of outdoor recreation, beautiful hotels, a rich history and culture, and world-class food,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. “We are excited for this home-grown docuseries that will feature what makes the oldest capitol in the U.S. an inimitable and treasured place.”

The production will employ approximately six New Mexico crew members, 12 New Mexico principal actors, and 20 New Mexico background actors.

The series’ season one will feature various prominent food and local experts including six local chefs.

