West Side brewhouse movie theater sets reopening date

By Garrison Wells / For the Journal

Flix Brewhouse, pictured in 2017, at B 3236 La Orilla NW in Albuquerque. (Jim Thompson/Journal)

Albuquerque is getting its Flix back.

Flix Brewhouse on Albuquerque’s West Side will reopen Sept. 30, according to David Meillier, vice president of operations for Flix Entertainment.

“We spent the last couple of weeks getting the facility ready and we are hiring our staff this week and training next week,” he said. “Tickets are on sale now.”

The Flix Brewhouse chain offers burgers, beer and movies. There are nine nationwide.

First up on the movie slate in Albuquerque is “Venom: Let There be Carnage” and “The Addams Family 2.”

But if you plan to buy tickets for reopening day, make it quick. Meillier said they are selling out.

“That Thursday evening is pretty well sold out,” he said. “But we will fill in with other content.”

So far, “Venom” and “Addams Family” are confirmed for the reopening. For the weekend of Oct. 7 and 8, the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” will debut.

Flix Albuquerque hopes to add “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Candyman” tickets for sale starting Sept. 27.

Despite labor issues nationwide, the venue did not have big problems filling staff, Meillier said. Many of its previous employees are back. The local theater had six positions open – bartender, cook, dishwasher, host, runner server.

“We had an incredibly resounding response of returning team members,” he said. “We have a ton of staff after 18 months of furlough who are coming back.”

Indeed, the Albuquerque venue had more than 200 job applicants in the first 48 hours on its web site.

Still, Flix is recruiting line cooks because of a shortage of that skilled labor.

Albuquerque, Meillier said, is one of the more loyal fan bases among the Flix Brewhouse chain nationwide.

It’s the seventh of the nine venues to reopen. Remaining shuttered Flix Brewhouses include Carmel, Ind., and Frisco-Little Elm, Texas.

Other open locations include Des Moines, Ind.; Madison, Wis.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; and San Antonio, El Paso and Round Rock, Texas.

The Albuquerque venue closed more than a year ago because of the pandemic.

For its reopening, the venue will follow CDC and local health guidelines.

“We will be asking patrons to wear a mask when not eating or drinking and all team members will be wearing a mask,” Miellier said.

If you go For more information, visit www.flixbrewhouse.com/albuquerque/cinema-info/.

 

