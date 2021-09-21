Charges related to death of spiritual leader dropped

By Associated Press

DENVER — Criminal charges have been dropped in connection with the death of a spiritual leader whose mummified body was found in what appeared to be a shrine in a southern Colorado home, according to court officials.

The body of Amy Carlson, 45, the leader of the Love Has Won group, was found decorated with Christmas lights and glitter in the tiny, rural town of Moffat in April, according to previously released arrest affidavits. Seven people were charged with tampering with or abusing her corpse as well as child abuse, presumably because there were two children living in the home.

Charges against six people were dropped during court proceedings, the Saguache County court clerk’s office said in an email Tuesday. It said no case existed for a seventh person who was among those charged with the others in May though the office did not explain what happened in that case.

It’s not known why the charges were dropped.

Assistant District Attorney Alex Raines asked a judge to dismiss all the charges during a Sept. 14 hearing, the Valley Courier reported. Defense lawyers also requested that records be sealed, which was approved, it said.

A telephone message left for Raines was not returned.

