NM rolling average of new COVID-19 cases on gradual decline

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Presbyterian Healthcare Services personnel work at a COVID-19 testing site in Albuquerque in this February file photo. The number of New Mexicans testing positive for the virus has dropped in recent weeks after surging for much of August. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s rolling average of new COVID-19 cases dipped Tuesday to its lowest number since early August, offering further evidence the state could be on the downswing of a wave of cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

However, the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased over the last week and New Mexico’s death toll due to the virus rose to 4,700 after state health officials reported 11 additional deaths.

The latest surge in new COVID-19 cases prompted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration to reimpose a face mask mandate for indoor public settings and enact a vaccine mandate for hospital workers, corrections officers and other employees in group home settings.

While those steps have generated criticism and protests, state health officials have said they have also led to a reduction in virus spread.

Statewide, there were 412 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday, bringing the rolling average of new cases over a 7-day period to 610 cases. That marked a modest decrease from the previous week and a more sizable drop from the average of 777 new cases daily during the first week of this month.

However, New Mexico is still classified as having a “high” level of community transmission the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention —along with every other state except for California.

Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continued to tick up Tuesday,

as 79.5% of New Mexico residents age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose and 69.9% of adults have gotten all shots necessary to be fully vaccinated.

That vaccine administration rate is among the nation’s highest, with only five states having higher rates per capita than New Mexico — Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, according to CDC data.

While some vaccinated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past month, state DOH data indicates the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus have occurred among unvaccinated residents.

As of Tuesday, there were 369 people hospitalized in New Mexico — up from 352 a week earlier but down from a peak levels earlier this month.

The increase in virus-related hospitalizations has renewed concerns about the strain on already full hospitals that have also been dealing with a worsening nurse shortage, but top state health officials said recently they have been able to transfer COVID-19 patients to other facilities when necessary to avoid rationing care.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


"

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Footage shows more to the story of officer, burrito
ABQnews Seeker
Probe found APD officer used knee ... Probe found APD officer used knee to steer vehicle as he snacked on meal as prisoner was being transported
2
NM judiciary set to expand pretrial GPS monitoring
ABQnews Seeker
Plan will implement 24/7 alert system, ... Plan will implement 24/7 alert system, on-call judges to track release violators
3
Two lawmakers go to court over governor's federal aid ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suit seeks to protect Legislature's power ... Suit seeks to protect Legislature's power over the state's purse strings
4
ABQ City Council OKs zero-fare bus program
ABQnews Seeker
Pilot project slated to last for ... Pilot project slated to last for 12 months
5
Tribal nations file NM redistricting proposal
ABQnews Seeker
They say move will protect Native ... They say move will protect Native votes, begin to address history of 'disenfranchisement and suppression'
6
Stapleton facing 26 felony charges
ABQnews Seeker
Racketeering, money laundering among charges Racketeering, money laundering among charges
7
Number of COVID cases in hospital falls 3%
ABQnews Seeker
State vaccination rate among adults up ... State vaccination rate among adults up to 69.8%, about 4 percentage points higher than the national average
8
Garcia Holmes to again make bid for CD1
ABQnews Seeker
Republican first person to announce campaign ... Republican first person to announce campaign to unseat Stansbury
9
Four agencies sued in fatal Deming police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suit alleges man was on knees, ... Suit alleges man was on knees, following commands when officers opened fire
10
ABQ doughnut shop finds itself ‘the perfect COVID business’
Business
Company growing by leaps and bounds Company growing by leaps and bounds