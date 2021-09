A woman who had been fatally shot was dropped off Tuesday morning at an Albuquerque hospital.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the woman was dropped at Presbyterian Hospital and died after being taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

He said the woman is in her 20s but has not been identified by police.

“Detectives are trying to determine when and where the woman was shot, as well as the identities of people in the vehicle that dropped her off,” Gallegos said.

Tips: Anyone with information about this shooting should call 242-COPS.