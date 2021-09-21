Vaccine trial for very young children to get underway

By Dr. Anjali Subbaswamy / Your Child's Health

Q: How can I decide whether to enroll my child in the Moderna COVID vaccine trial?

Children in the placebo arm will not be protected against COVID, but they would be at no greater risk than if they were not enrolled – as no child in the age range for the study is currently eligible to receive this vaccine. Furthermore, if a pediatric vaccine receives an Emergency Use Authorization during the study, any child that received a placebo would then be free to receive the immunization.

The primary purpose of the Moderna KidCOVE study is to test the safety and effectiveness of the mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine in children between 6 months and 12 years of age. Enrollment will be staggered into age groups, with 6- to 12-year-olds enrolled first, followed by 2- to 6-year-olds and, lastly, those 6 months to 2 years old.

UNM is one of 88 sites in North America participating in the study, which aims to enroll close to 7,000 children and follow them for 14 months.

Children have follow-up visits after each injection (telemedicine visits are an option) and then monthly to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms. Caregivers report any concerns via a smartphone app. We have completed enrollment for the 6- to 12-year-old group.

Anjali Subbaswamy is a Pediatric Intensive Care Physician at UNM. Send your questions to asubbaswamy@salud.unm.edu.

 

