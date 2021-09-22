Lobos football schedules future games with Arizona, Maine

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales might have spoken on Saturday about a future game before he was supposed to, but it was OK on Tuesday to talk about the Lobos at Arizona on Aug. 31, 2024, because it’s official.

Gonzales, after a 34-0 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday, used the game at Arizona as an example in the future for when he wants his Lobos (2-1) to come in with more confidence than they did against the Aggies.

“I guess I put more pressure on them to get it worked out, but that’s the one I want,” Gonzales said of renewing a rivalry with the Wildcats, who are 0-3 and on a school-record 15-game losing streak. “I think Arizona, Colorado, Texas Tech, Arizona State, I think all those schools we should try to play as much as we can. I would love to get a home and home with (Arizona). We’re working on the back end of that deal, so we’ll see what happens there.”

Arizona will pay $900,000 for the Lobos to play in Tucson – $100,000 to be paid on June 30, 2022, $400,000 paid on Aug. 31, 2023 and $400,000 paid on Aug. 31, 2024, according to a contract that was signed on May 27.

The future could very well be a different story, but Arizona and the Pac-12 haven’t fared so well against Mountain West Conference teams this season. The MWC has a .500 record against Pac-12 opponents this year.

Fresno State upset then-No. 13 UCLA, 40-37, at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. San Diego State beat Arizona 38-14 on Sept. 11, and took down Utah 33-31 in overtime on Saturday. Utah State won at Washington State 26-23 on Sept. 4, and Nevada defeated California 22-17 on Sept. 4.

The Lobos also announced a new game against Maine, which will come to play at UNM next year on Sept. 3, the season-opener for New Mexico.

UNM will pay the Football Championship Subdivision Black Bears $350,000, per a contract that was agreed upon on July 6, 2020. The game will be the first meeting between UNM and Maine. It also completes the 2022 nonconference schedule for UNM: hosting UTEP, Sept. 17; at LSU, Sept. 24 and at New Mexico State.

No date is set for the NMSU game next year, but the only dates New Mexico State has available for now are Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Nov. 5.

MORE FUTURE GAMES: The Lobos do have a home-and-home set up against Oregon State. UNM plays in Corvallis on Sept. 11, 2027, and the Beavers come to play in Albuquerque Sept. 9, 2028. No payment was involved in the agreement.

Gonzales is signed as coach of the Lobos through 2024.

More future games for UNM include:

⋄ Sept. 10, 2022: at LSU ($1.6 million)

⋄ Sept. 2, 2023: at Texas A&M ($1.6 million) – “We get another opportunity to go to A&M in 2023 and I can’t wait,” Gonzales said.

⋄ Sept. 14, 2024: at Auburn ($1.9 million)

⋄ Aug. 30, 2025: at Michigan ($1.8 million)

⋄ Sept. 13, 2025: at UCLA ($1.2 million)

⋄ Sept. 19, 2026: at Oklahoma ($1.6 million)

⋄ Sept. 18, 2027: at Texas A&M ($1.7 million)

THROWBACK: UTEP (2-1) is set to wear its throwback orange uniforms, with “Texas Western” imprinted on the front, for its game against the Lobos at the Sun Bowl on Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Saturday

New Mexico at UTEP, 7 p.m., ESPN+ streaming, 770 AM/96.3 FM