Skeeter Pena hits three homers, and the last one beats Isotopes

TUESDAY: Sugar Land’s Jeremy Pena smacked three home runs, including a two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the host Sugar Land Skeeters handed the Isotopes an 8-7 defeat. Box score: Sugar Land 8, Albuquerque 7

Albuquerque led 5-1 after Greg Bird’s 25th home run of the season, a solo shot, in the third. But Pena hit a two-run homer during Sugar Land’s four-run third, added an inside-the-park solo homer in the fifth and tagged reliever Justin Lawrence for the game-winner.

Joshua Fuentes went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Isotopes.

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday vs. Reno, 6:35 p.m.