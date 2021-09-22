Skeeter Pena hits three homers, and the last one beats Isotopes

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES WEDNESDAY: Off

TUESDAY: Sugar Land’s Jeremy Pena smacked three home runs, including a two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the host Sugar Land Skeeters handed the Isotopes an 8-7 defeat. Box score: Sugar Land 8, Albuquerque 7

Albuquerque led 5-1 after Greg Bird’s 25th home run of the season, a solo shot, in the third. But Pena hit a two-run homer during Sugar Land’s four-run third, added an inside-the-park solo homer in the fifth and tagged reliever Justin Lawrence for the game-winner.

Joshua Fuentes went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Isotopes.

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday vs. Reno, 6:35 p.m.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


"

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Skeeter Pena hits three homers, and the last one ...
Featured Sports
'TOPES WEDNESDAY: Off TUESDAY: Sugar Land's ... 'TOPES WEDNESDAY: Off TUESDAY: Sugar Land's Jeremy Pena smacked three home runs, including a two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ...
2
Biassou, Guereca spark UNM volleyball to victory
College
Some of the statistics did not ... Some of the statistics did not appear dominant but the final score did.The University ...
3
All of a sudden, Aggies have options at QB
College
New Mexico State University's quarterback prospects ... New Mexico State University's quarterback prospects have improved dramatically over the course of a ...
4
Prep notes: Prep school next for Sandia athlete; Academy's ...
Featured Sports
One of New Mexico's elite boys ... One of New Mexico's elite boys basketball players has found a playing home after his high school car ...
5
Lobos football schedules future games with Arizona, Maine
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales might have spoken on Saturday about a fu ...
6
UNM and Pitino: So here's the deal
ABQnews Seeker
Six months after their college basketball ... Six months after their college basketball marriage was announced, and one week before the first official practices begin for the 2021-22 season, attorneys have ...
7
McCarthy, who coached 1992 Aggies into Sweet 16, dies ...
College
LAS CRUCES - Former New Mexico ... LAS CRUCES - Former New Mexico State men's basketball coach Neil McCarthy died Saturday at his home in Utah. He was 81 years old. ...
8
Could Sanchez be part of state's bare knuckles fighting ...
Boxing/MMA
New Mexico's first bare-knuckle fighting card ... New Mexico's first bare-knuckle fighting card has been scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Rio Rancho Event Center. Not coincidentally, Albuquerque MMA legend Diego ...
9
New Mexico State holds off South Carolina State for ...
College
Emergency starting quarterback Dino Maldonado found ... Emergency starting quarterback Dino Maldonado found his club's first-ever matchup with South Carolina State quite to his liking. The New Mexico State third-stringer, pressed ...