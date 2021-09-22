Rep. Lesko to undergo surgery for removal of gallbladder

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko says she is remaining in Arizona and not returning to Washington while she awaits surgery to remove her gallbladder.

Lesko said in a statement Tuesday that doctors recommended she have the surgery after she experienced gastrointestinal problems during the last several weeks.

According to Lesko, her physician recommended she not fly to and from Washington in the meantime due to her condition and the risk of contracting COVID-19 , which would delay her surgery.

Her statement didn’t specify when she will undergo the surgery.

A former state legislator, Lesko represents Arizona’s 8th Congressional District on the west side of metro Phoenix. She was appointed to the U.S. House in May 2018 to fill a vacancy and in 2020 was reelected to her second full term.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


"

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Frank Pratt, longtime Arizona GOP lawmaker, dies at 79
Around the Region
Longtime Arizona Rep. Frank Pratt has ... Longtime Arizona Rep. Frank Pratt has died following a long illness. He was 79. Speaker Rusty Bowers announced Pratt's death on Tuesday, calling the ...
2
Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado
Around the Region
Two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying ... Two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying to lure an elk in southwestern Colorado when one of them mistook a bow hunter for prey and ...
3
Charges related to death of spiritual leader dropped
Around the Region
Criminal charges have been dropped in ... Criminal charges have been dropped in connection with the death of a spiritual leader whose mummified body was found in what appeared to be ...
4
Police ID body of man who apparently drowned in ...
Around the Region
An 18-year-old man apparently drowned after ... An 18-year-old man apparently drowned after jumping into Tempe Town Lake early Tuesday, authorities said. Tempe police said Jacobi Walker was at the lake ...
5
US Forest Service hits brakes on Arizona restoration project
Around the Region
The U.S. Forest Service has put ... The U.S. Forest Service has put the brakes on a effort to thin hundreds of square miles of land in Arizona to reduce the ...
6
Arizona reports dip in new virus cases; pace of ...
Around the Region
Arizona on Tuesday reported fewer than ... Arizona on Tuesday reported fewer than 2,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time in two weeks as the pace of the ...
7
Texas doctor who defied state's new abortion ban is ...
Around the Region
A San Antonio doctor who said ... A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law all but dared supporters of the state's ...
8
Navajo Nation reports 17 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 17 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 33,548 confirmed ...
9
Texas woman dies in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix suburb
Around the Region
A woman killed in a hit-and-run ... A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chandler has been identified as a Texas resident, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety ...