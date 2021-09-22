Rep. Lesko to undergo surgery for removal of gallbladder

PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko says she is remaining in Arizona and not returning to Washington while she awaits surgery to remove her gallbladder.

Lesko said in a statement Tuesday that doctors recommended she have the surgery after she experienced gastrointestinal problems during the last several weeks.

According to Lesko, her physician recommended she not fly to and from Washington in the meantime due to her condition and the risk of contracting COVID-19 , which would delay her surgery.

Her statement didn’t specify when she will undergo the surgery.

A former state legislator, Lesko represents Arizona’s 8th Congressional District on the west side of metro Phoenix. She was appointed to the U.S. House in May 2018 to fill a vacancy and in 2020 was reelected to her second full term.