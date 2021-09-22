Arizona Republican resigns after secret recording released

By Jonathan J. Cooper / Associated Press

PHOENIX — A Republican official in Arizona resigned Tuesday from the board overseeing Maricopa County after a recording emerged of him criticizing his GOP colleagues for opposing a review of the 2020 election.

During the meeting recorded surreptitiously last March, Supervisor Steve Chucri suggested two fellow Republican county supervisors opposed the review by Senate Republicans because they nearly lost their own 2020 races.

Chucri apologized in a statement announcing his resignation and said he shouldn’t have made the comments, adding “the political landscape has changed for the worst this year.”

“The environment is wrought with toxicity — and all civility and decorum no longer seem to have a place,” Chucri said. “The fixation with the 2020 election results and aftermath have gotten out of control.”

Maricopa County has become Ground Zero in the effort by supporters of former President Donald Trump to use false accusations of fraud to cast doubt on the 2020 election results. Chucri’s resignation comes as Trump supporters hired by the state Senate Republicans prepare to release their findings from an unprecedented partisan review of the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, the machines that counted them and a variety of other data obtained through a legislative subpoena.

Chucri said his comments about his colleagues are being wrongly used to paint a picture “about a cover-up, scam and other nonsense,” and he vouched for the accuracy of the results.

“There was no cover-up, the election was not stolen,” Churci said. “Biden won.”

He said he’s disagreed with his colleagues, but he’s known them to be “good, honorable and ethical men.”

Chucri’s resignation is effective Nov. 5. He in his third term representing the eastern portion of Maricopa County, the nation’s fourth largest and home to the Phoenix metropolitan area. While in office, Chucri has remained the head of the Arizona Restaurant Association, an influential lobbying group.

The secret recordings were published Tuesday on the conservative website Gateway Pundit, which said they were recorded during a meeting on March 22 with leaders from a group called We the People AZ Alliance as well as a Jan. 22 phone call.

All five members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, including Chucri, have been highly critical of the Senate’s election review, led by consultants with no experience in election work and who have promoted baseless theories that the 2020 election was marred by fraud.

But in the March meeting, Chucri said Supervisors Jack Sellers and Bill Gates were scared by the idea of an election review because their own races were close.

“What would happen in those two races?” Chucri said. “And that is way too self-serving.”

He said Supervisor Clint Hickman “just didn’t have the guts” for an election audit. Hickman, Sellers and Gates are all Republicans.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


"

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Frank Pratt, longtime Arizona GOP lawmaker, dies at 79
Around the Region
Longtime Arizona Rep. Frank Pratt has ... Longtime Arizona Rep. Frank Pratt has died following a long illness. He was 79. Speaker Rusty Bowers announced Pratt's death on Tuesday, calling the ...
2
Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado
Around the Region
Two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying ... Two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying to lure an elk in southwestern Colorado when one of them mistook a bow hunter for prey and ...
3
Charges related to death of spiritual leader dropped
Around the Region
Criminal charges have been dropped in ... Criminal charges have been dropped in connection with the death of a spiritual leader whose mummified body was found in what appeared to be ...
4
Police ID body of man who apparently drowned in ...
Around the Region
An 18-year-old man apparently drowned after ... An 18-year-old man apparently drowned after jumping into Tempe Town Lake early Tuesday, authorities said. Tempe police said Jacobi Walker was at the lake ...
5
US Forest Service hits brakes on Arizona restoration project
Around the Region
The U.S. Forest Service has put ... The U.S. Forest Service has put the brakes on a effort to thin hundreds of square miles of land in Arizona to reduce the ...
6
Arizona reports dip in new virus cases; pace of ...
Around the Region
Arizona on Tuesday reported fewer than ... Arizona on Tuesday reported fewer than 2,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time in two weeks as the pace of the ...
7
Texas doctor who defied state's new abortion ban is ...
Around the Region
A San Antonio doctor who said ... A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law all but dared supporters of the state's ...
8
Navajo Nation reports 17 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 17 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 33,548 confirmed ...
9
Texas woman dies in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix suburb
Around the Region
A woman killed in a hit-and-run ... A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chandler has been identified as a Texas resident, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety ...