Police: Woman struck by vehicle during disturbance has died

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police say a 38-year-old woman apparently struck by a vehicle during a disturbance at an apartment complex that left three other people with gunshot injuries has died.

Carrissa Marie Santa Cruz died of her injuries on Tuesday, two days after the incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the apartment complex, police said Wednesday.

According to a police statement, Santa Cruz was injured when struck by a suspect’s vehicle during the confrontation that involved multiple people and an exchange of gunfire.

Detectives are trying to determine for the confrontation, the statement said.

