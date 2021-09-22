Tribes: Pipeline review company has conflict of interest

By Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. — The head of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is asking a federal agency overseeing the environmental review of the Dakota Access oil pipeline to cut ties with a contractor conducting the analysis, citing a conflict of interest.

Chairman Mike Faith and other tribal leaders fighting the pipeline sent a letter Wednesday to a top U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official, taking issue with Environmental Resources Management, the company that’s doing the review, and its ties to the oil industry, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

One of the tribes’ concerns is that the London-based company is a member of the American Petroleum Institute, a trade group that lobbies for the oil industry and has submitted court briefs supporting Dakota Access.

The tribes also cite testimony from an Environmental Resources Management employee to South Dakota regulators in 2015. After reviewing the proposed pipeline, the employee concluded that it “is not likely to pose a threat of serious injury to the environment.”

“In essence, ERM is an agent of DAPL, rather than a neutral party,” reads the tribes’ letter sent to Jaime Pinkham, acting assistant secretary of the Army for civil works.

The tribes say the Corps’ selection of the company “compromises” the integrity of the environmental review process and they want it to start over.

The Corps of Engineers and Environmental Resources Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The pipeline underwent a less-stringent environmental review overseen by the Corps before the agency first issued a permit for it in 2017. Pipeline operator Energy Transfer maintains that review was sufficient.

Dakota Access has the capacity to carry as much as two-thirds of North Dakota’s daily oil output from the Bakken oil fields to Illinois.

The pipeline has been in operation since June 2017.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pilot in deadly balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A toxicology report reveals that a ... A toxicology report reveals that a balloon pilot had marijuana and cocaine in his system when his balloon crashed, killing himself and four others, ...
2
Feds authorized to seize $3M in Stapleton case
Courts
It's unclear how much money remained ... It's unclear how much money remained in accounts and was available for seizure
3
NM struggles with teacher vacancies
ABQnews Seeker
'Staggering number' of 1,000 openings, up ... 'Staggering number' of 1,000 openings, up from 570 last year
4
Missing women too often in the news
Blogs
Tara Calico's disappearance in 1988 is ... Tara Calico's disappearance in 1988 is among New Mexico's most notorious and perplexing unsolved mysteries
5
Sandia Labs' Z machine is world's most powerful and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Machine studies planets, nukes, black holes ... Machine studies planets, nukes, black holes and fusion energy
6
NM monitors use of federal funds at APS
Albuquerque News
Stapleton inquiry prompts state to increase ... Stapleton inquiry prompts state to increase oversight
7
ABQ unveils to-do list to 'turn the tide on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Initiative lists 40 actions to address ... Initiative lists 40 actions to address problem
8
Officer shot last month calls for everybody to 'do ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sgt. Sean Kenny says: 'Everybody's failing. ... Sgt. Sean Kenny says: 'Everybody's failing. APD is failing. Everybody, we're failing.'
9
Neighbors object to ABQ shelter proposal
ABQnews Seeker
Critics: Details lacking in plan ... Critics: Details lacking in plan to house homeless at former hospital site
10
Biden pick confirmed as federal NM judge
Courts
Trump nominees were sidelined by runup ... Trump nominees were sidelined by runup to the 2020 election