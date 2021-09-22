Last person seen with Kristin Smart in 1996 heading to trial

By Associated Press

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The last person seen with Kristin Smart before she vanished from a college campus 25 years ago on the Central California coast will stand trial on a murder charge in her suspected death and his father faces trial as an accomplice for allegedly helping bury her body, a judge ruled Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen said there was probable cause Paul Flores, 44, killed Smart and that Ruben Flores, 80, helped dispose of her body, which has never been found.

The ruling was met with gasps from the gallery where Smart’s parents sat with other family members and supporters, The Tribune reported.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with a very intoxicated Smart on May 25, 1996, as he helped walk her to her dorm at California Polytechnic State University after a party, witnesses said. Prosecutors said he killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Smart’s body was once buried under a deck shielded by lattice behind Ruben Flores’s home. Prosecutors said the body had been moved from that location and it’s never been located.

Traces of human blood found were found under the deck along with stains in the soil and a disturbance in the earth the size of a human body, according to witnesses.

With a lack of DNA, “nothing links it definitively to Ms. Smart,” van Rooyen said, but it leads to “a strong suspicion it was Ms. Smart’s remains.”

Defense attorneys said prosecutors did not present enough evidence during a 22-day preliminary hearing to support the criminal charges. But van Rooyen said there was probable cause, a lesser standard of proof than beyond a reasonable doubt, which prosecutors will have to prove at trial.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors also presented evidence that four cadaver dogs stopped at Flores’ room and alerted to the scent of death near his bed.

Van Rooyen prevented prosecutors from presenting evidence alleging Paul Flores drugged and raped four women and engaged in dozens of acts including stalking, unwanted touching and aggressive sexual behavior.

Some women told police that Flores was referred to as “Chester the molester” and “psycho Paul,” according to a court document filed by prosecutors.

The judge said the evidence had limited relevance to the murder case and risked creating greater prejudice against Flores.

When Flores first spoke with police, he downplayed his interactions with Smart at the party and on the walk home. He said she walked to her dorm under her own power, though other witnesses said Flores was helping hold her up and that she had passed out earlier in the night.

Three days after Smart disappeared, Flores had a black eye that he told police he got playing basketball. Friends disputed that account and Flores later changed his story to say it happened while working on his car.

Van Rooyen said Flores’ comments about the black eye showed a “consciousness of guilt.”

William Hanley, head of the district attorney’s investigative bureau in 1996, said Flores eventually stopped cooperating with authorities.

When Hanley asked Flores what he thought happened to Smart, he said she probably left with somebody and “he thinks she’s dead,” Hanley said.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pilot in deadly balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A toxicology report reveals that a ... A toxicology report reveals that a balloon pilot had marijuana and cocaine in his system when his balloon crashed, killing himself and four others, ...
2
Feds authorized to seize $3M in Stapleton case
Courts
It's unclear how much money remained ... It's unclear how much money remained in accounts and was available for seizure
3
NM struggles with teacher vacancies
ABQnews Seeker
'Staggering number' of 1,000 openings, up ... 'Staggering number' of 1,000 openings, up from 570 last year
4
Missing women too often in the news
Blogs
Tara Calico's disappearance in 1988 is ... Tara Calico's disappearance in 1988 is among New Mexico's most notorious and perplexing unsolved mysteries
5
Sandia Labs' Z machine is world's most powerful and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Machine studies planets, nukes, black holes ... Machine studies planets, nukes, black holes and fusion energy
6
NM monitors use of federal funds at APS
Albuquerque News
Stapleton inquiry prompts state to increase ... Stapleton inquiry prompts state to increase oversight
7
ABQ unveils to-do list to 'turn the tide on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Initiative lists 40 actions to address ... Initiative lists 40 actions to address problem
8
Officer shot last month calls for everybody to 'do ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sgt. Sean Kenny says: 'Everybody's failing. ... Sgt. Sean Kenny says: 'Everybody's failing. APD is failing. Everybody, we're failing.'
9
Neighbors object to ABQ shelter proposal
ABQnews Seeker
Critics: Details lacking in plan ... Critics: Details lacking in plan to house homeless at former hospital site
10
Biden pick confirmed as federal NM judge
Courts
Trump nominees were sidelined by runup ... Trump nominees were sidelined by runup to the 2020 election