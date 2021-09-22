Pilot in deadly balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in system

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Nick Meleski pilots a balloon during the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival in India. (Courtesy of Benedict Savio)

A toxicology report reveals that a balloon pilot had marijuana and cocaine in his system when his balloon crashed, killing himself and four others, in late June on the West Side.

The Federal Aviation Administration report states that the drugs were found in the blood and urine of Nick Meleski, 62. He died after his balloon struck power lines on June 26 and plummeted to the ground near Central and Unser NW.

Also killed in the crash were passengers Martin Martinez, 62, Mary Martinez, 59, Susan Montoya, 65 and John Montoya, 61.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not released its official report on what led to the crash, which was the deadliest balloon crash in state history.

Meleski’s relatives could not be reached by phone on Wednesday. Fellow balloonists previously told the Journal Meleski had flown thousands of hours at the Balloon Fiesta and all over the globe.

