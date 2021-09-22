15 New Mexicans complete state-backed 3D printing program

A new state-funded boot camp program has helped 15 New Mexicans move closer to a career in 3D printing and smart manufacturing.

The 3D printing boot camp was offered via a partnership between Santa Fe Community College and New Collar Network, a nonprofit that is part of MIT’s Fab Lab network, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.

It was funded by Ready NM, a partnership between DWS, the New Mexico Higher Education Department and New Mexico Workforce Connections, according to the release.

The four-week hands-on program was offered free of cost and allowed students to learn in-demand skills and industry-recognized credentials in 3D printing and digital fabrication, according to the release

Students earn eight micro-certifications leading to a 3D printing operator master badge and project portfolio, a credential recognized by the North American Digital Fabrication Alliance.

The 3D printing boot camp at Santa Fe Community College is one of six projects funded by the state’s Ready NM project, supported by $1.5 million in federal workforce funding, according to the release.

The 3D printing boot camp is now enrolling students for the next four-week cohort, beginning Oct. 4. To register, visit www.ready.nm.gov.