15 New Mexicans complete state-backed 3D printing program

By Journal Staff Report /

A new state-funded boot camp program has helped 15 New Mexicans move closer to a career in 3D printing and smart manufacturing.

The 3D printing boot camp was offered via a partnership between Santa Fe Community College and New Collar Network, a nonprofit that is part of MIT’s Fab Lab network, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.

It was funded by Ready NM, a partnership between DWS, the New Mexico Higher Education Department and New Mexico Workforce Connections, according to the release.

The four-week hands-on program was offered free of cost and allowed students to learn in-demand skills and industry-recognized credentials in 3D printing and digital fabrication, according to the release

Students earn eight micro-certifications leading to a 3D printing operator master badge and project portfolio, a credential recognized by the North American Digital Fabrication Alliance.

The 3D printing boot camp at Santa Fe Community College is one of six projects funded by the state’s Ready NM project, supported by $1.5 million in federal workforce funding, according to the release.

The 3D printing boot camp is now enrolling students for the next four-week cohort, beginning Oct. 4. To register, visit www.ready.nm.gov.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
15 New Mexicans complete state-backed 3D printing program
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal A ... Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal A new state-funded boot camp program has helped 15 New Mex ...
2
Pilot in deadly balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A toxicology report reveals that a ... A toxicology report reveals that a balloon pilot had marijuana and cocaine in his system when his balloon crashed, killing himself and four others, ...
3
Officer shot last month calls for everybody to 'do ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sgt. Sean Kenny says: 'Everybody's failing. ... Sgt. Sean Kenny says: 'Everybody's failing. APD is failing. Everybody, we're failing.'
4
Sandia Labs' Z machine is world's most powerful and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Machine studies planets, nukes, black holes ... Machine studies planets, nukes, black holes and fusion energy
5
Neighbors object to ABQ shelter proposal
ABQnews Seeker
Critics: Details lacking in plan ... Critics: Details lacking in plan to house homeless at former hospital site
6
ABQ unveils to-do list to 'turn the tide on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Initiative lists 40 actions to address ... Initiative lists 40 actions to address problem
7
Three in NM named as National Blue Ribbon schools
ABQnews Seeker
Recognized for academics, closing achievement gap ... Recognized for academics, closing achievement gap among groups
8
NM rolling average of new cases declining
ABQnews Seeker
Number at lowest level since early ... Number at lowest level since early August, but hospitalizations are up
9
NM struggles with teacher vacancies
ABQnews Seeker
'Staggering number' of 1,000 openings, up ... 'Staggering number' of 1,000 openings, up from 570 last year