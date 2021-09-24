Taking advantage of the slowdown: Pandemic put Mipso into a ‘creative bubble’ to finish album, make videos

Mipso took a giant leap of faith during the pandemic and released its self-titled album.

It was a move that proved to be fruitful for the band.

“It was unusual to put out music in that context,” says Jacob Sharp, mandolinist and vocalist. “We never realized that when we decided to give up the instant gratification and feedback of a tour, we would have fans still reaching out to us to thank us for the new music.”

Mipso – which consists of Sharp, Libby Rodenbough, Wood Robinson and Joseph Terrell – has released seven projects since its inception in 2013. The band’s tour is making a stop at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery in Santa Fe.

The group is known for combining traditional string band format with close harmony with a variety of modern influences.

Sharp says work on the self-titled album began before the pandemic, with release scheduled for March 2020.

Things began to change, and Sharp and crew began to pivot.

With more time on their hands, the members decided to take their time with the writing process – a move they weren’t afforded previously.

“It’s a good thing we decided to wait,” Sharp says. “We were able to challenge ourselves to write in a more collaborative way. This album is an intentionally collective effort.”

Before the pandemic and time off from tour, Sharp says, the band was stuck in the cycle of album releases and tours.

The foursome had to still mix the album and plan for when touring was possible again.

“We actually took some real pleasure in having that slowness,” he says. “What we’ve been doing is unsustainable at that pace. When we had the forced pause, we made music videos for all of the songs. We had a creative bubble, and we self-produced the videos. I wish we had time to make videos in the past. It felt really good and positive. There are lots of ways to release music, and we’ve begun to explore all of the avenues.”

With the new music never played live before, Mipso wants to highlight the tracks on its current tour.

Sharp says the Santa Fe show will be the band’s first in New Mexico.

“We relish the drives and the food and the history there,” he says. “We finally get to perform there. One time, we were driving across country on tour and we had a little time in New Mexico during a snowstorm. We got one night in Albuquerque, and in the morning we ate El Modelo. It was so amazing, and I can’t wait to experience everything New Mexico has to offer.”