Transforming lives: Colt Balok’s ‘Game Changers’ aims to ‘find virtue in people’

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

Colt Balok is always pushing to make change within the community.

He uses his TV show, “The Colt Balok Show,” to help reach a greater audience.

The New Mexico resident is starting a new venture with his series called “Game Changers.”

“Our show is about trying to transform the lives of viewers,” Balok says. “We really want to find virtue in people.”

The pilot program will be searching for New Mexico residents who are stepping up in the community and helping others.

“The Colt Balok Show” focuses on improving the lives of viewers.

“I want to find the virtue in people that we would like to see more of in the world right now,” Balok says.

The writers will be selecting from a pool of nominations and are looking for people who are generous, courageous and charitable.

To make this happen, “The Colt Balok Show” is partnering with Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid to award 2,000 to citizens who are going above and beyond by “changing the game.”

“We all have those people in our life that we admire and wish more people would be like them,” Balok says. “Now people can nominate those individuals in their life.”

Balok reached out to PNM and Avangrid to partner on the pilot program.

“Companies like PNM and Avangrid are the ones who are working relentlessly trying to make New Mexico first on the map,” he says.

Balok says the pilot program and TV series are also able to move forward because of the New Mexico film incentive program.

“We hire all crew locally to help New Mexicans,” Balok says. “We’re planning on expanding this program to other states as well. We want to highlight the people that make change.”

The application process is now available at coltbalok.com/gamechangers.

Balok says the pieces will air online at coltbalok.com.

“We reach more people through online and YouTube,” he says. “We’re trying to get people recognized for their achievements in helping the community.”

While Balok is creating buzz for his latest project, here are a few things you didn’t know about him:

1. “I am adopted.”

2. “I was born in Tijuana, Mexico.”

3. “My name used to be Matthew Tyler Crosby.”

4. “I go to Mass every day.”

5. “Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ is my most played song.”