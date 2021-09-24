‘Hidden gem’: ‘Manson Brothers’ movie, originally set in Chicago, switched to Land of Enchantment

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Mike Carey and Chris Margetis wrote “The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre.” The duo were professional wrestling partners prior to teaming up to write film projects. (Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures)

When Mike Carey and Chris Margetis began working on “The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre,” it was originally set in Chicago.

Yet the two were gearing up to film the project with director Max Martini, who had just finished a project in New Mexico.

“Max told us that we needed to change the location in the script. We ended up changing it to Santa Fe,” Margetis says. “When we went there to film, we fell in love with every aspect of it.”

The film is about the Manson Brothers, two masked professional wrestling villains in the twilight of their careers. Excommunicated from the big leagues, they now seek out a living trading on their once-famous names on the shady underbelly of the independent pro-wrestling circuit.

Carey and Margetis star alongside Randy Couture, Bas Rutten, Adrian Pasdar and D.B. Sweeney. The film was released on Sept. 10 and is available for rent or purchase on digital platforms.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production filmed in Santa Fe and Española in April and May 2019.

Carey and Margetis spent years as professional wrestlers known as the Manson Brothers.

As each man left the industry, they kept their friendship intact by following what each other was doing.

In 2014, the pair reconnected and began cultivating the idea for what would become “The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre.”

In fact, Carey says, the movie was filmed five years to the day after it was suggested.

“It’s been a journey,” Carey says. “A lot of hard work has taken place to get the film in front of audiences.”

Margetis says preproduction was done in Albuquerque.

Then he and Carey were based in Santa Fe for the entire shoot.

Carey says the landscape lends itself to many different locations.

“It’s so different,” Carey says. “People don’t understand that New Mexico is a hidden gem. My wife and I were out there a couple weeks ago in the Angel Fire area and got to hang out there for four days. We drove through Carson National Forest. It’s such a beautiful place. When I’m in New Mexico, I feel spiritually connected.”

Carey and Margetis were trying to plan a crew screening before the release of the film but couldn’t make it happen. They are hoping to do one in the coming months as a thank-you.

Carey says it was great to take the project to Española because it created some income for the area.

“They welcomed us with open arms,” he says. “The crew was one of the most amazing we’ve worked with. We worked long hours and asked a lot of them. We made a lot of friends. I would love to shoot many films in New Mexico and plan on doing so in the near future.”

On demand
“The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre,” which was filmed in Española and Santa Fe, is available on digital platforms.
SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQJournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

