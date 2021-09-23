Extended season gives home fans 5 more chances to see Isotopes

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

It’s fall, and it’s still the Triple-A baseball season. Paradoxical as that reads, here we are.

It means one final five-game home series on the regular-season schedule for the Albuquerque Isotopes beginning Thursday vs. Reno. Then the Isotopes finish in Sacramento next Wednesday through Oct. 3.

The reason for the late ending is in part because major league rosters expanded to only 28 players this September instead of 40 as in the past, when minor league seasons usually ended in the first week of September. Extending the regular season by 10 games – a decision made public in July – allows each major league organization to keep players game-ready, just in case.

This call came after the season’s delayed-until-May start, a month later than usual, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Division champions in both Triple-A leagues (East and West) have been determined – and the Colorado Rockies-affiliated Isotopes (52-68) never really have been in the hunt. (Click here for Triple-A West standings.)

But MLB is calling the last 10 games the “Final Stretch” and says it will reward the team with the best record down that final stretch. It hasn’t said what that might be, yet it is donating $50 per homer to local charities, and the team that hits the most in the 10 days gets $5,000 to donate to a local charity. The Isotopes, who play the next give games in hitter-friendly mile-high altitude, have chosen Enlace Comunitario.

Anyway, it means five more opportunities to see the Isotopes in slightly cooler weather, fan appreciation days Friday and Saturday, and one more Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico game to wrap up the home schedule on Monday.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Extended season gives home fans 5 more chances to ...
Featured Sports
It's fall, and it's still the ... It's fall, and it's still the Triple-A baseball season. Paradoxical as that reads, here we are.< ...
2
Prep football: This week's games to watch
Featured Sports
7 p.m. Friday unless listed otherwise. ... 7 p.m. Friday unless listed otherwise. 1. Goddard (4-0) at Los Lunas (5-0): Little question that this is the game of the week, and ...
3
Skeeter Pena hits three homers, and the last one ...
Featured Sports
'TOPES WEDNESDAY: Off TUESDAY: Sugar Land's ... 'TOPES WEDNESDAY: Off TUESDAY: Sugar Land's Jeremy Pena smacked three home runs, including a two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ...
4
Biassou, Guereca spark UNM volleyball to victory
College
Some of the statistics did not ... Some of the statistics did not appear dominant but the final score did.The University ...
5
All of a sudden, Aggies have options at QB
College
New Mexico State University's quarterback prospects ... New Mexico State University's quarterback prospects have improved dramatically over the course of a ...
6
Prep notes: Prep school next for Sandia athlete; Academy's ...
Featured Sports
One of New Mexico's elite boys ... One of New Mexico's elite boys basketball players has found a playing home after his high school car ...
7
Lobos football schedules future games with Arizona, Maine
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales might have spoken on Saturday about a fu ...
8
UNM and Pitino: So here's the deal
ABQnews Seeker
Six months after their college basketball ... Six months after their college basketball marriage was announced, and one week before the first official practices begin for the 2021-22 season, attorneys have ...
9
McCarthy, who coached 1992 Aggies into Sweet 16, dies ...
College
LAS CRUCES - Former New Mexico ... LAS CRUCES - Former New Mexico State men's basketball coach Neil McCarthy died Saturday at his home in Utah. He was 81 years old. ...