Prep football: This week’s games to watch

7 p.m. Friday unless listed otherwise.

1. Goddard (4-0) at Los Lunas (5-0): Little question that this is the game of the week, and it certainly has the chance to be one of the great games of the season. Rockets ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, the Tigers No. 3. Goddard already has toppled 6A programs Carlsbad and Hobbs. Los Lunas is coming off a dramatic win last week at home against Cibola. Rubbing the palms together in anticipation of this one.

2. Rio Rancho (3-0) vs. Carlsbad (2-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Eastern N.M. University: A pairing made possible recently due to opponents canceling on both of them due to COVID. The Rams, quite frankly, have been ruthless and unrelenting in their three wins. Can the Cavemen become the first team to make Rio Rancho play meaningful football into the fourth quarter?

3. Socorro (5-0) at St. Michael’s (3-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday: These are two of the best teams in Class 3A — ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state by the coaches — and we’re about to get our first true measure of how the Horsemen are adapting to the loss of QB Lucas Coriz. St. Michael’s has had two weeks to prepare for the Warriors, a plus, and St. Mike’s is playing in Santa Fe, a definite plus. But the Warriors are the favorites.

4. Mayfield (2-3) at Roswell (1-4), Wool Bowl: Quite an important game for both, Roswell perhaps more so than Mayfield. And as a cherry, a rare matchup featuring head coaches with multiple state championships — Mike Bradley for Mayfield who has three, and Jeff Lynn for Roswell with the last two in 5A. The Coyotes (who have had to endure an extremely harsh schedule so far, and it continues here) won their first game of the season last week, beating Carlsbad, and the Trojans are trying to regroup after losing to rival Las Cruces.

5. Texico (1-3) at Eunice (3-1): A couple of 2A powers hooking up. The Wolverines have been involved in some serious shootouts, with the average combined points in their first four games a staggering 93.8. The Cardinals have averaged nearly 50 points during their current three-game winning streak.

WEEK 6 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Thursday

Menaul at Alamo Navajo, 6 p.m.

Friday

Rio Rancho vs. Carlsbad, at Eastern New Mexico University, 6 p.m.

Del Norte at Farmington, 7 p.m.

Eldorado at Albuquerque High, Milne, 7 p.m.

Goddard at Los Lunas, 7 p.m.

La Cueva at Clovis, 7 p.m.

Manzano at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Volcano Vista at Sandia, Wilson, 7 p.m.

Belen at Capital, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Miyamura at Moriarty, 7 p.m.

Bernalillo at Taos, 7 p.m.

Vaughn at Reserve, 2 p.m.

Roy at Ramah, 6 p.m.

Deming at Alamogordo, 7 p.m.

Lovington at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Silver at Chaparral, 7 p.m.

Logan at Cloudcroft, 7 p.m.

Tohatchi at Crownpoint, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep at Cuba, 7 p.m.

Cobre at Dexter, 7 p.m.

Clovis Christian at Elida, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe at Española Valley, 7 p.m.

McCurdy at Estancia, 7 p.m.

Texico at Eunice, 7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Gadsden, 7 p.m.

Pojoaque Valley at Gallup, 7 p.m.

Lake Arthur at Gateway Christian, 7 p.m.

Animas at Hondo Valley, 7 p.m.

Mescalero Apache at Jal, 7 p.m.

Grants at Kirtland Central, 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa at Laguna-Acoma, 7 p.m.

Fort Sumner at Melrose, 7 p.m.

Carrizozo at Mountainair, 7 p.m.

Loving at N.M. Military Institute, 7 p.m.

Shiprock at Newcomb, 7 p.m.

Tatum at Mesilla Valley, at Organ Mountain HS, 7 p.m.

Clayton at Raton, 7 p.m.

Tucumcari at Robertson, 7 p.m.

Mayfield at Roswell, Wool Bowl, 7 p.m.

Ruidoso at Santa Teresa, 7 p.m.

Hagerman at Tularosa, 7 p.m.

Los Alamos at West Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Lordsburg at Zuni, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Aztec at St. Pius, Community, 1 p.m.

Portales at Rio Grande, Milne, 1 p.m.

Escalante at Albuquerque Academy, 2 p.m.

Hatch Valley at Hope Christian, Milne, 5 p.m.

Arkansas School for the Deaf at N.M. School for the Deaf, 1 p.m.

Gallup at Thoreau, 1 p.m.

Socorro at St. Michael’s, 1:30 p.m.

Dexter at Cobre, 2 p.m.