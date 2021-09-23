Three NM districts get funds for mental health

By Associated Press

SANTA FE – Three New Mexico school districts have been awarded funding to increase mental health services over the next several years.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the state Public Education Department was bestowed earlier this month with a five-year, $8.9 million federal grant.

The state has selected districts in Santa Fe, Farmington and Socorro to get grants to help students struggling mentally.

The districts were chosen partly because they serve many low-income students and students who speak English as a second language.

The funds come from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The program, dubbed Project AWARE, will cover mental health training for staff.

Santa Fe Public Schools hopes to bring in culturally specific mental and behavioral health services for Native American students, according to Sue O’Brien, a district student wellness coordinator.

Farmington Municipal Schools Superintendent Eugene Schmidt says the district plans to hire a behavioral health clinician.

Educators say students have had to adjust to returning to in-person learning after a year of being isolated by the pandemic.

Several have also suffered deaths in the family due to COVID-19.

In January, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported increases in children going to the emergency room for mental health crises.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APS sees uptick in violence as students return
ABQnews Seeker
Two shootings have taken place since ... Two shootings have taken place since August
2
Three NM districts get funds for mental health
Education
Santa Fe, Farmington, Socorro schools get ... Santa Fe, Farmington, Socorro schools get aid
3
NM monitors use of federal funds at APS
Albuquerque News
Stapleton inquiry prompts state to increase ... Stapleton inquiry prompts state to increase oversight
4
Three in NM named as National Blue Ribbon schools
ABQnews Seeker
Recognized for academics, closing achievement gap ... Recognized for academics, closing achievement gap among groups
5
NM struggles with teacher vacancies
ABQnews Seeker
'Staggering number' of 1,000 openings, up ... 'Staggering number' of 1,000 openings, up from 570 last year
6
Special Report: The Literacy Project
Education
The Albuquerque Journal, along with KOAT-TV ... The Albuquerque Journal, along with KOAT-TV and KKOB radio, plans to highlight literacy over the next 12 months, feature some of the successful programs ...
7
New PED chief outlines lofty goals, vows to make ...
ABQnews Seeker
Objectives include significantly boosting student achievement ... Objectives include significantly boosting student achievement and well-being
8
Transforming NM's Public Schools: Kurt Steinhaus rises to education ...
ABQnews Seeker
Challenges include pandemic, reducing the rate ... Challenges include pandemic, reducing the rate of dropouts
9
ABQ teacher is an 'unsung hero'
ABQnews Seeker
Educator won for 'Hydroponic Garden STEM ... Educator won for 'Hydroponic Garden STEM Project' that teaches genetics, chemistry and alternative energy sources