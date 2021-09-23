Fly-in offers chance to see unique aircraft

By Journal Staff Report

Unique aircraft – including amateur-built planes, antique planes and warplanes – will be front, center and overhead during the Land of Enchantment Fly-In from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Double Eagle II Airport, 7401 Atrisco Vista NW.

bright spotSponsored by Albuquerque Chapter 179 of the Experimental Aircraft Association, the fly-in offers free admission, free parking and free participation in aviation-related seminars.

People will get a chance to see participating aircraft fly in to the event. Early arrivals will be able to take in the opening ceremony and flag-raising at 8 a.m.

Other highlights include the “Chile Flight,” a local formation flying team; food trucks; live music; the Albuquerque VW and MOPAR car clubs; and activities for kids.

For a complete list of things to see and do, a schedule, directions and advice on what to bring, go to www.loefi.org.

