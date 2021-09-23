Sergeant in rough arrest of elderly Colorado woman resigns

By Associated Press

LOVELAND, Colo. — A police sergeant who was placed on administrative leave following the rough arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia has resigned.

The Loveland Police Department announced Wednesday evening that Phil Metzler submitted his resignation amid a disciplinary review.

Police Chief Robert Ticer said in a statement Metzler’s resignation “closes one more chapter of an incident that has tarnished the hard work of the men and women of the Loveland Police Department.”

Then-officer Austin Hopp arrested Karen Garner after she left a store without paying for $13.88 worth of items in June 2020. Police body camera video shows that after she turned away from him, he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground. A federal lawsuit that Garner filed, which has since been settled for $3 million, claimed he dislocated her shoulder by shoving her handcuffed left arm forward onto the hood of a patrol car.

Metzler was captured on body camera footage dismissing a passerby’s excessive force concerns. A working phone number for him could not be found Wednesday evening.

Hopp and another officer who responded to help him are being criminally prosecuted for their actions.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Colorado commission rushes to finish new congressional map
Around the Region
Colorado's independent congressional redistricting commission has ... Colorado's independent congressional redistricting commission has entered the final stretch in fashioning a map for the next decade that incorporates a new eighth district ...
2
Navajo Nation reports 52 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 52 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 33,637 confirmed ...
3
Sergeant in rough arrest of elderly Colorado woman resigns
Around the Region
A police sergeant who was placed ... A police sergeant who was placed on administrative leave following the rough arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia has resigned. The Loveland ...
4
Judge considers request to block Arizona abortion law
Around the Region
A lawyer for several Arizona abortion ... A lawyer for several Arizona abortion providers urged a federal judge Wednesday to block a new state law that would allow prosecutors to charge ...
5
5,000 outages after fire at Tucson Electric Power's station
Around the Region
A two-alarm fire at one of ... A two-alarm fire at one of Tucson Electric Power's generating station on the city's south side resulted in power outages for nearly 5,000 customers ...
6
Man found dead in car near Globe; Police say ...
Around the Region
Authorities have identified the body of ... Authorities have identified the body of a Whiteriver man who was discovered dead inside a car near Globe. Gila County Sheriff's officials said Wednesday ...
7
3 charged in death of 86-year-old woman left outside ...
Around the Region
Three assisted living facility workers are ... Three assisted living facility workers are being prosecuted in the death of an 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease who authorities alleged was left outside ...
8
Texas murder conviction overturned for improper legal work
Around the Region
Texas' highest criminal court on Wednesday ... Texas' highest criminal court on Wednesday overturned a death row inmate's capital murder conviction because one of the prosecutors in his 2003 trial was ...
9
Trial set over man's death in struggle with Phoenix ...
Around the Region
An April 25 trial has been ... An April 25 trial has been scheduled in a lawsuit filed over the 2017 death of a man during a struggle with Phoenix police ...