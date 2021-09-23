Stocks rise on Wall Street, erasing most weekly losses

By The Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Stock rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday and erased weekly losses for most of the major indexes.

The gains follow Wednesday’s bump higher after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.2% as of 10:13 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 445 points, or 1.3%, to 34,703 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.

Nearly every stock in the benchmark S&P 500 rose. It’s now up 0.2% for the week and has recovered from a from a sharp sell-off on Monday.

Technology companies and banks led the way higher. Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com was a standout with a 4.9% gain after raising its sales forecast for the year.

Bond yields rose, which helped send bank stocks higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.36% from 1.32% late Wednesday. Citigroup rose 2.9%.

Other standouts included Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants. Its stock jumped 8.3% after delivering strong quarterly results.

Investors got some reassuring news out of China, where Evergrande, one of the country’s biggest private real estate developers, said it will make a payment due Thursday on a domestic bond. Concerns about the potential for a default jarred global markets earlier in the week.

European and Asian markets rose.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago. It also said it will likely begin slowing the pace of its monthly bond purchases “soon” if the economy keeps improving. The Fed and other central banks have been buying bonds throughout the pandemic to help keep long-term interest rates low.

The central bank has been closely watching job growth to get a better gauge of the economic recovery. The jobs market has seen a choppy recovery amid a resurgence of COVID-19 with the highly contagious delta variant. The Labor Department’s latest update shows that the number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Balloon pilot in deadly crash had marijuana, cocaine in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Five killed after craft struck power ... Five killed after craft struck power lines and plummeted to the ground
2
Pandemic learning losses may mean more school days
ABQnews Seeker
After 43 of 89 districts reject ... After 43 of 89 districts reject adding days voluntarily, mandate a possibility
3
NM hits 70% threshold for COVID vaccines
ABQnews Seeker
But deaths continue to rise due ... But deaths continue to rise due to surge fueled by delta variant
4
Hard lives collide in ABQ street corner shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A man known for asking for ... A man known for asking for money had witnessed many crimes before killing
5
APS sees uptick in violence as students return
ABQnews Seeker
Two shootings have taken place since ... Two shootings have taken place since August
6
Stream Commission seeks $2M for projects
ABQnews Seeker
Agency wants to build river habitat ... Agency wants to build river habitat for endangered species
7
Drunk ATV driver who hit woman faces prison
ABQnews Seeker
Victim suffered multiple injuries, spent months ... Victim suffered multiple injuries, spent months in intensive care
8
Cannon AFB tries to speed cleanup
ABQnews Seeker
Base tests nearby soil, water for ... Base tests nearby soil, water for pollutants
9
Push to boost radiation compensation renewed
Courts
Trinity Site, Navajo Nation were impacted Trinity Site, Navajo Nation were impacted
10
New Mexico races to spend federal rent assistance
From the newspaper
Some $104 million must be spent ... Some $104 million must be spent by the end of September