The roads less taken: Bicycle tour takes riders from Durango to Farmington

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

Hoodoos and other interesting sights await riders of the Durango-Farmington Bicycle Tour. (Courtesy of Neil Hannum)

What started out as a random thought in Neil Hannum’s head has crystallized into reality: a multi-discipline bike ride from Durango, Colorado, to Farmington.

“Along the route, there’s probably not a discipline covered,” he said. “We have a BMX track, gravel county roads, gas field roads, and then we hit some single track with small stretches of slick rock, so that’s kind of fun. Even in the Farmington glade, kids have made some big jumps do you can hit some big jumps if you are into that.”

The Aztec Adventures-sponsored Durango-Farmington Bicycle Tour is just that, said Hannum, one of the owners of Aztec Adventures. The Oct. 23 event is a leisurely, 50-mile ride through areas most people do not get a chance to see.

“I’ve ridden my bicycle from Durango to Farmington on the back roads since 1992,” he said. “I got three of my friends and we got to New Mexico by riding in through in the gas field. So I’ve been doing this for the past 30 years. We go to Farmington the day before and park cars, then drive back to Durango and do the ride the next day.”

That got him thinking that he should do something to make the beauty of this unique area available to more people.

COVID, however, presented the opportunity he was looking for as he was able to focus his attention on developing the ride in a way that would make it amenable to a larger segment of riders.

Of course, the virus still put the kibosh on the last year’s plans, but Hannum was determined to make it a reality this year.

“I’ve been working with the (Bureau of Land Management) and Farmington and discussing with all the stakeholders and getting insurance and permit to make this thing an official event,” he said. “I think it will help tie these two communities together, as well.”

Those who have ridden the course recommend a dirt bike with perhaps slightly wider tires to help negotiate a few sandy stretches.

Lane Waldrop, 55, who now lives in Georgia after years of living in Durango and has done the ride with Hannum in the past, said it’s a wonderful adventure.

“The last 10 miles of the ride are in the Farmington Glade, a mountain bike area that was created decades ago,” he said. “That part is a serious load of fun. We would typically ride down there and ride that part. That is like the reward after the road grind. There were about 20 to 25 people when I did it. It was a good time. You can stop at a natural arch on the way down, where we had lunch. It’s a giant sandstone arch, one of the highlights of the ride.”

The ride is definitely a lot of fun, said Jim Mackay of Durango.

“It’s remote. It kind of starts next to a busy highway and very quickly gets away from that, once you get past the oil wells,” he said. “You have natural gas access roads, then it switches to single track, and I believe most of these trails were made for motorcycles, so they’re perfect for mountain bikes. Then you up to the top of these amazing ridges. It’s like riding a great, big roller coaster. You have great views, with hoodoos and arches. All of sorts of little things that not a lot of people get to see because of the remoteness of it. I had a good time.”

Mackay has added it to his list of go-to spots.

“I’ve gone out and ridden smaller sections of it just on my own because it is so pretty out there,” he said. “If I get bored in the winter, I’ll take my dog out there and hike. It’s great in the winter, not necessarily for biking but for hiking and exploring. I’ve found all sorts of cool things out there. It’s a very unique ride being multisurface. Neil is a local institution when it comes to the cycling community here, and he’s put in a ton of work on this.”

Durango-Farmington Bicycle Tour
MORE INFORMATION: 2wheelventures.wixsite.com/website

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Fishing Line for Sept. 23, 2021
ABQnews Seeker
CATCHES OF THE WEEK At Bluewater ... CATCHES OF THE WEEK At Bluewater Lake, Robert Gutierrez of Sandia Park caught a 32-inch tiger muskie using a green and yellow crankbait Sept. ...
2
Recreation site fees waived on National Public Lands Day
From the newspaper
The Santa Fe National Forest will ... The Santa Fe National Forest will waive fees at many day-use recreation sites for National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 25. The final ...
3
The roads less taken: Bicycle tour takes riders from ...
From the newspaper
What started out as a random ... What started out as a random thought in Neil Hannum's head has crystallized into reality: a multi-di ...
4
APS sees uptick in violence as students return
ABQnews Seeker
Two shootings have taken place since ... Two shootings have taken place since August
5
Drunk ATV driver who hit woman faces prison
ABQnews Seeker
Victim suffered multiple injuries, spent months ... Victim suffered multiple injuries, spent months in intensive care
6
Three NM districts get funds for mental health
Education
Santa Fe, Farmington, Socorro schools get ... Santa Fe, Farmington, Socorro schools get aid
7
Fly-in offers chance to see unique aircraft
Albuquerque News
For a list of things to ... For a list of things to do, a schedule, directions and more, go to www.loefi.org
8
TV Q&A: A grand 'Old' time: PBS home improvement ...
Entertainment
You have questions. I have some ... You have questions. I have some answers.The latest old house, by the way, is an 1880 N ...
9
Building a strong 'Foundation': Actor Lee Pace excited to ...
Entertainment
Lee Pace is a fan of ... Lee Pace is a fan of science fiction.Deciding whether to join the cast of "Foundation" ...