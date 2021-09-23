Arizona sheriff’s office: 1 killed, 1 injured in plane crash

By Associated Press

PAGE, Ariz. — A single-engine plane crashed in far northern Arizona, killing one of the two people aboard and injuring the other, authorities said Thursday.

Coconino County sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton said preliminary information indicated the plane crashed near Page late Wednesday on a flight from Las Vegas to Page.

No identities were released and no additional information on circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash, the agencies said in statements.

Page is 242 miles (389 kilometers) north of Phoenix and just south of the Arizona-Utah border.

