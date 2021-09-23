Recreation site fees waived on National Public Lands Day

By Journal staff and wire reports

The Santa Fe National Forest will waive fees at many day-use recreation sites for National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The final fee waiver day in 2021 will be Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

The Continental Divide Trail Coalition will celebrate National Public Lands Day with the San Gregorio Trailhead Stewardship and Leave No Trace Walk. The trail stewardship event from 8:30 a.m. to noon will focus on trail construction and maintenance to keep the Continental Divide Trail safe and sustainable for hikers. The family hike from the San Gregorio Trailhead from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. will share information on how to practice Leave No Trace when enjoying forest trails. The Cuba Police Department will host a community barbecue at the Eichwald Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

For additional information, and to find other National Public Lands Day events, visit neefusa.org/npld-event-search.

It is advisable to check with the appropriate ranger district office to confirm which recreation sites are included in the National Public Lands Day fee waiver.

