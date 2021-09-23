Fishing Line for Sept. 23, 2021

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

At Bluewater Lake, Robert Gutierrez of Sandia Park caught a 32-inch tiger muskie using a green and yellow crankbait Sept. 19. … Eric Baros of Los Lunas caught and released a 41-inch tiger muskie using a silver spoon Sept. 18. … Maria Baros of Albuquerque caught and released a 32-inch tiger muskie using a waterdog Sept. 18.

Ernesto Pena of Jemez Springs caught an 18-inch rainbow trout at Fenton Lake using a black and yellow Stillerz by Character Lures on Sept. 19.

At Navajo Lake, Michael Brown, 5, of Rio Rancho caught a bluegill using his Spiderman rod with a green grub Sept. 17. … Jim McDonald of El Paso caught a 38-inch, 15-pound pike using a crankbait in 20 feet of water Sept. 12.

Carter Gallegos, 6, of Santa Rosa caught a 16-inch rainbow trout on the Pecos River using a piece of bread Sept. 19.

On the Rio Grande, Seth Hardy of Red River caught a 17-inch cutbow trout using a hand-tied white and grey streamer fly near Questa on Sept. 18. … Sergio Prieto of El Paso caught a 24.5-pound catfish south of Caballo Lake using fresh-cut shad bait Sept. 17.

Ashlyn Johnson of Aztec caught a 16-inch brown trout on the San Juan River using a red annelid fly Sept. 12.

NOTES FROM GAME AND FISH

Northeast fishing report

Fishing for brook trout at Cabresto Lake was good using small dry flies.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was fair to good using homemade dough bait and PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 42.3 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was fair using orange PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was fair using PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair using chicken liver.

Conchas Lake State Park has closed access to all boat ramps due to dropping water levels. The boat ramps on the south side of the lake managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are open. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using yellow tube baits.

At Costilla Creek, fishing for trout was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. The department anticipates completion of this final phase in the fall of 2021. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Fishing for trout at Cowles Ponds was fair to good using chartreuse PowerBait.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair to good using silver spoons and streamer flies. Fishing for pike was good using jerkbaits and large Dardevle spoons.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using rainbow and pink PowerBait.

Fishing for trout on the Gallinas River was good using stimulator dry flies and dragon fly pattern dry flies.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was fair to good using olive Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was fair to good using Pistol Pete spinner flies, PowerBait and dry flies.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was fair to good using copper-colored spinners and black dry flies.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using Pistol Pete spinner flies and purple nymph PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was 45.5 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using nightcrawler worms, PowerBait and salmon eggs.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 20.6 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using dry fly with dropper nymph fly setups.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 216 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using tungsten beadhead nymph flies sizes 14-18.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was 13.9 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using attractor dry flies during mid-day.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was 13.3 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 7.01 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using Copper John nymph flies.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Shuree Ponds was good using Parachute Adams dry flies.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Ute Lake was fair using slab spoons targeting fish 30-feet deep. Fishing for walleye and crappie was slow. Fishing for bass was fair using drop shot or Ned rigs in 15 to 20 feet of water on main lake points. Fishing for catfish was fair. The water surface temperature was in the mid-70s and the main lake color was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Abiquiú Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and shrimp. Fishing for carp was fair using corn.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 37.5 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using green and yellow crankbait lures, waterdogs and silver spoons.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was fair to good using gold Panther Martin spinners.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was fair to good using garlic-scented PowerBait and dry flies.

On the Chama River, Monday-morning flows below El Vado and Abiquiú were 102 cfs and 120 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was good using nightcrawler worms and streamer flies. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for catfish at Cochiti Lake was good using cut bait and chicken liver on the east side of the lake.

Fishing for trout at El Vado Lake was fair to good using PowerBait at the North El Vado Day Use Area off State Road 95. Fishing for smallmouth bass, perch and trout was fair to good near the Dam Day Use Area.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using salmon peach PowerBait and nightcrawler worms. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Willow, Sierra Vista and La Laja boat launches are closed at Heron Lake. The primitive boat launch is open. Shoreline fishing is available between Sierra Vista and the spillway or in Rincon. Fishing for trout was slow. The Quality Waters of the Rio Chama can be accessed at the Rio Chama Trailhead. The stairs are closed so use the road to the spillway. Non-quality waters can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area located on State Road 95, 13 miles west of U.S. Highway 84.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 3.78. Fishing for trout was good on the Valles Caldera using grasshopper dry fly patterns.

Laguna del Campo had no reports from anglers this week.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for bass at Navajo Lake was fair to good using crankbait lures and 5-inch green pumpkin Senko worms. Fishing for pike was good using crankbait lures. Fishing for kokanee salmon was good using Fire Tiger spinners, pink squid and orange spinners tipped with corn.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair using worms and shrimp near Albuquerque.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 968 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using red annelid flies, black midge pattern flies, midge cluster flies, Griffiths Gnat flies and white leech pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using Rapala lures and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using worms and green PowerBait.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and hotdogs.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was slow.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Alumni Pond was fair using cut carp bait and hotdogs. Fishing for bluegill was good using worms.

The water level is extremely low at Bear Canyon Lake and will remain low through October for dam repairs.

Fishing for all species at Bill Evans Lake was slow.

Fishing for white bass at Caballo Lake was good using 3-inch chartreuse curly tail grubs, live minnows, crankbaits and spinners. Fishing for catfish was good using nightcrawler worms, chicken liver, shrimp and shad.

Fishing for white bass at Elephant Butte Lake was good using topwater lures, Whopper Ploppers, white slab spoons and chartreuse slab spoons. Fishing for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass was fair to good using topwater lures, swimbaits, crankbaits and joined lures. Fishing for walleye was slow. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using small spoons and live minnows. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using dough bait, cut carp, beef liver and shad.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 34.3 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair using cut bait.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Roberts had no reports from anglers this week.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using yellow PowerBait.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.03 cfs. Fishing for catfish north of Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut bait.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Trees Lake was fair to good using worms and cut bluegill bait.

Young Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for bass was good using nightcrawler worms.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek. Fishing for bass was fair to good using Texas-rigged white paddle tail swimbaits and white creature baits.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 3.77 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until 2022.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair to good using stink bait.

Fishing for catfish at Chaparral Park Lake was fair to good using shrimp and hotdogs.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Green Meadow Lake was fair using watermelon red flake Senko worms.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using red hotdogs and shrimp.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and garlic PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was good using shrimp, nightcrawler worms and hotdogs.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was good using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was good using a combination of cut bait and worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 100 cfs. Fishing for white bass was good using live shiners south of Malaga. Fishing for catfish was good using cut carp bait south of Malaga.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 12.8 cfs.

The boat ramp has opened at Santa Rosa Lake as water levels have increased due to recent rains. Due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve.

Fishing for catfish at Sumner Lake was fair to good using chicken liver and cut bait.