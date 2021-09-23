Colorado woman charged with killing stepson will stand trial

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado woman charged with killing her 11-year-old stepson will stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday after reviewing evidence in the case.

Authorities allege that Letecia Stauch, 38, killed Gannon Stauch at their home in January 2020.

At a hearing earlier this month, prosecutors presented evidence that investigators found Gannon’s blood on Stauch’s shoe, found her DNA on a gun linked to his death and learned that she traveled to the Florida Panhandle shortly after he disappeared. The boy’s remains were found there in March 2020, The Gazette reported.

Stauch did not appear in court to hear the ruling from District Judge Gregory Werner, choosing instead to watch proceedings on video from jail. Werner said she must appear in person at a hearing Nov. 4 to enter a plea in the case.

Besides first-degree murder, Stauch is charged with child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Werner said Stauch must remain in jail as the case proceeds.

A trial would likely not start until next year, said 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pet resort caught on fire, city asks fire code ...
Around the Region
The city of Georgetown is recommending ... The city of Georgetown is recommending updates to the city's fire code after a pet boarding facility caught fire, killing all 75 dogs that ...
2
Ex-Tempe police detective dies after getting West Nile virus
Around the Region
A former Tempe police detective has ... A former Tempe police detective has died after contracting West Nile virus, authorities said Thursday. Police officials said Nathan Ryberg had been in a ...
3
Arizona nurse shortage sidelines non-COVID patient transfers
Around the Region
An ongoing nursing shortage in Arizona ... An ongoing nursing shortage in Arizona will likely keep non-COVID-19 patients from quickly getting transferred to more equipped hospitals. State health officials this week ...
4
Ex-Colorado GOP head disbarred in pro-Trump PAC funds case
Around the Region
Former Colorado Republican Party chair Ryan ... Former Colorado Republican Party chair Ryan Call will be disbarred after acknowledging he took nearly $280,000 from a super PAC supporting former President Donald ...
5
Colorado woman charged with killing stepson will stand trial
Around the Region
A Colorado woman charged with killing ... A Colorado woman charged with killing her 11-year-old stepson will stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday after reviewing evidence in the case. Authorities allege ...
6
Pilot killed, lone passenger injured in Arizona plane crash
Around the Region
A single-engine plane has crashed in ... A single-engine plane has crashed in far northern Arizona, killing the pilot and injuring the lone passenger, authorities said Thursday. Coconino County Sheriff's officials ...
7
Colorado commission rushes to finish new congressional map
Around the Region
Colorado's independent congressional redistricting commission has ... Colorado's independent congressional redistricting commission has entered the final stretch in fashioning a map for the next decade that incorporates a new eighth district ...
8
Navajo Nation reports 52 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 52 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 33,637 confirmed ...
9
Sergeant in rough arrest of elderly Colorado woman resigns
Around the Region
A police sergeant who was placed ... A police sergeant who was placed on administrative leave following the rough arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia has resigned. The Loveland ...