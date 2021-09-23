Ex-Colorado GOP head disbarred in pro-Trump PAC funds case

By Associated Press

DENVER — Former Colorado Republican Party chair Ryan Call will be disbarred after acknowledging he took nearly $280,000 from a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump while Call served as the political action committee’s treasurer, Colorado Politics reports.

William R. Lucero, the state Supreme Court’s presiding disciplinary judge, issued the decision after Call reached a settlement Sept. 8. In it, Call admitted to transferring the funds in 37 transactions from 2016 to 2019.

Call admitted to entering the Rebuilding America Now PAC into a secret contract to pay himself $5,000 a month for “political strategy and fundraising support” and that he misled members of his former Denver-based law firm about his activities with the committee.

Call did not respond to requests for comment, Colorado Politics reported.

Rebuilding America Now PAC was created in 2016 by former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and Tom Barrack, a real estate investor.

The Supreme Court’s Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel filed the original complaint against Call on June 2.

It also alleged that Call failed to report a $1 million contribution to the PAC for more than two years. Call acknowledged this was a mistake and that he believed it had been reported.

Call’s disbarment takes effect Oct. 14.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pet resort caught on fire, city asks fire code ...
Around the Region
The city of Georgetown is recommending ... The city of Georgetown is recommending updates to the city's fire code after a pet boarding facility caught fire, killing all 75 dogs that ...
2
Ex-Tempe police detective dies after getting West Nile virus
Around the Region
A former Tempe police detective has ... A former Tempe police detective has died after contracting West Nile virus, authorities said Thursday. Police officials said Nathan Ryberg had been in a ...
3
Arizona nurse shortage sidelines non-COVID patient transfers
Around the Region
An ongoing nursing shortage in Arizona ... An ongoing nursing shortage in Arizona will likely keep non-COVID-19 patients from quickly getting transferred to more equipped hospitals. State health officials this week ...
4
Ex-Colorado GOP head disbarred in pro-Trump PAC funds case
Around the Region
Former Colorado Republican Party chair Ryan ... Former Colorado Republican Party chair Ryan Call will be disbarred after acknowledging he took nearly $280,000 from a super PAC supporting former President Donald ...
5
Colorado woman charged with killing stepson will stand trial
Around the Region
A Colorado woman charged with killing ... A Colorado woman charged with killing her 11-year-old stepson will stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday after reviewing evidence in the case. Authorities allege ...
6
Pilot killed, lone passenger injured in Arizona plane crash
Around the Region
A single-engine plane has crashed in ... A single-engine plane has crashed in far northern Arizona, killing the pilot and injuring the lone passenger, authorities said Thursday. Coconino County Sheriff's officials ...
7
Colorado commission rushes to finish new congressional map
Around the Region
Colorado's independent congressional redistricting commission has ... Colorado's independent congressional redistricting commission has entered the final stretch in fashioning a map for the next decade that incorporates a new eighth district ...
8
Navajo Nation reports 52 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 52 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 33,637 confirmed ...
9
Sergeant in rough arrest of elderly Colorado woman resigns
Around the Region
A police sergeant who was placed ... A police sergeant who was placed on administrative leave following the rough arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia has resigned. The Loveland ...