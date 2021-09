A two-vehicle crash left a woman dead Thursday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter, said the crash happened sometime before 1:30 p.m. at Isleta and Shadyside SW.

“Upon arrival, a female driver of one of the involved vehicles was deceased on the scene,” the post read.

BCSO said Isleta is closed between Saunders and Barcelona as deputies investigate.