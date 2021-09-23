Police ID recent ABQ homicide victims

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives released the names of a robber killed by a Subway employee and a woman who was fatally shot and dropped at a hospital in recent incidents across Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the death of Francisco Monroy, 26, is being investigated as a possible self-defense shooting and the death of Brittany Ramirez, 22, is being investigated as a homicide.

On Tuesday morning, Ramirez was dropped off at Presbyterian Hospital. Police said she had been shot and was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she died.

Gallegos said police are looking for the people who dropped Ramirez off and trying to figure out where and when she was shot.

On Sept. 14 police said Monroy tried to rob a Subway near Gibson and Interstate 25 using an air pistol. A Subway employee shot and killed Monroy inside the restaurant.

Gallegos said police interviewed the employee and he is not facing charges at this time. Detectives are leaning toward ruling Monroy’s death as a justifiable homicide.

