E-bike company to offer guided tours to Balloon Fiesta

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer

A guided e-bike tour led by Albuquerque-based Free-to-Roam eBiking. The company is offering tours leading to Balloon Fiesta Park during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. (Courtesy of Free-to-Roam eBiking)

A local electric biking company is providing a new way to get to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta without dealing with the dreaded parking lot lines.

Albuquerque-based Free-to-Roam eBiking is planning to offer guided tours to and from the Balloon Fiesta Park for the mass ascension morning events as well as for the evening glow events.

Participants will ride along Albuquerque’s North Diversion Channel bike trail to avoid cars. Company founder Susan Gautsch said the bikes will be lit with fluorescent lights to ensure safety during early-morning or late-night rides.

“The Balloon Fiesta is the greatest event in the state, and we are excited to offer a new and safe way to get to and from the park,” Gautsch said in a prepared statement.

The Balloon Fiesta is planning to offer park-and-ride services as usual this year. However, the number of spaces available for park and ride services is expected to be limited this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols, as well as a shortage of buses and riders, according to the event’s website.

E-bikes – bicycles offering an electric motor to assist with pedaling – have gained popularity in recent years. A 2020 report from Forbes notes that 3.7 million e-bikes were sold in 2019, and the industry’s current growth trajectory would lead to more than 10 million e-bikes sold per year by 2024.

The guided e-bike tours will begin at Canteen Brewhouse’s open lot in Comanche Business Park east of I-25. After a short orientation, guides will lead the group on a 6 mile, 30-minute ride along the paved North Diversion Trail straight into Balloon Fiesta Park. The event will offer a bike valet service for Free-to-Roam customers and other cyclists, according to Visit Albuquerque’s website.

After the mass ascension event in the morning, participants can ride back together for a breakfast burrito and beer at Canteen, or ride back on their own and return the bike by noon, according to the company. The evening riders will meet at Canteen Brewhouse at 5 p.m. and ride back after the last fireworks.

Free-to-Roam’s Balloon Fiesta package is available for $125. Customers who purchase tickets before Sept. 29 can save 50% with the promo code Groupies2Fiesta, according to a press release from the company. Riders must be at least 16 years old and wear closed-toe shoes to participate.

 

All about the fiesta
To read all about the 2021 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, pick up a special publication inside the Journal Friday, Oct. 1. 

 

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
E-bike company to offer guided tours to Balloon Fiesta
ABQnews Seeker
A local electric biking company is ... A local electric biking company is providing a new way to get to the Albuquerque International Ballo ...
2
Police ID recent ABQ homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the names of a ... Detectives released the names of a robber killed by a Subway employee and a woman who was fatally shot and dropped at a hospital ...
3
Woman killed in South Valley crash
ABQnews Seeker
A two-vehicle crash left a woman ... A two-vehicle crash left a woman dead Thursday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, on Twitter, said the crash happened sometime ...
4
Program puts $100K toward spurring entrepreneurship in NM
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico and ... The University of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque are partnering on a new "Right to Start" initiative to help boost entrepreneurship among ...
5
Fishing Line for Sept. 23, 2021
ABQnews Seeker
CATCHES OF THE WEEK At Bluewater ... CATCHES OF THE WEEK At Bluewater Lake, Robert Gutierrez of Sandia Park caught a 32-inch tiger muskie using a green and yellow crankbait Sept. ...
6
APS sees uptick in violence as students return
ABQnews Seeker
Two shootings have taken place since ... Two shootings have taken place since August
7
Drunk ATV driver who hit woman faces prison
ABQnews Seeker
Victim suffered multiple injuries, spent months ... Victim suffered multiple injuries, spent months in intensive care
8
Cannon AFB tries to speed cleanup
ABQnews Seeker
Base tests nearby soil, water for ... Base tests nearby soil, water for pollutants
9
Stream Commission seeks $2M for projects
ABQnews Seeker
Agency wants to build river habitat ... Agency wants to build river habitat for endangered species