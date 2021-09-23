Amber Alert: Kids taken by father west of Gallup

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Turquoise Sky, Rain Cloud, Rumaldo Jr. and Coral Dawn Peshlakai, pictured left to right. (Navajo Nation Police Department)
Rumaldo Peshlakai (Navajo Nation Police Department)
Authorities are searching for four children taken by their father Thursday following a domestic incident west of Gallup.

The Navajo Nation Police Department is asking the public’s help to find Turquoise Sky Peshlakai, 10, Rain Cloud Peshlakai, 2, Rumaldo Peshlakai Jr., 7, and Coral Dawn Peshlakai, 5.

The department said, on Facebook, that Rumaldo Peshlakai took the children from Tsayatoh, NM, in a maroon Yukon and “made statements to harm the children.”

The Yukon was found abandoned soon after and the father and children are believed to be on foot. The post did not say where the vehicle was found.

Rumaldo Peshlakai is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 210 pounds, with brown eyes. He currently has a bald head and a goatee.

Tips: If you have any information or know the whereabouts of the children or their father, please call the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6112 or 6111 or dial 911.

