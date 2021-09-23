Final version of Colorado congressional maps released

By The Associated Press

DENVER — Colorado’s Independent Redistricting Commission released its final congressional map on Thursday, sketching out a possible future in which solidly Democratic Colorado has an evenly-divided delegation to the House of Representatives.

The document will be sent to the Colorado Supreme Court as the new congressional map unless the commission’s 12 members approve changes by the constitutional Sept. 28 deadline.

It would maintain the current partisan balance of congressional districts in Colorado, with four being somewhat or solidly Democratic and three leaning Republican. The state would also get a new 8th district that would run from Denver’s northern suburbs into Greeley and would be a true tossup swing district.

An earlier version of the map would have split the 3rd congressional district in western Colorado and drawn the home of its lightning rod representative, Republican Lauren Boebert, into a Democratic district dominated by Boulder. This map leaves Boebert’s district intact and solidly Republican.

The commission is scheduled to meet tomorrow afternoon to start discussions on the new map proposal.

