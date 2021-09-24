APD looking for driver who almost ran over officer

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police are trying to find the person who attempted to hit an officer with a stolen truck Monday afternoon in a motel parking lot.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers were called to a Motel 6, near Coors and Interstate 40, after a man tracked his stolen pickup truck to the motel.

She said the driver of the truck fled from police and sped toward an officer standing outside his police car in the parking lot.

Atkins said the officer had to “run and dive” out of the way to avoid being hit and the truck smashed into the officer’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

She said the stolen truck, a 2007 maroon Ford F350, has since been found and police are now looking for the driver, who was driving it between Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.

a video of the incident can be seen here.

Tips: If anyone has information please contact 242-COPS.

