Priest talks about dogs and ‘Howlelujah’

William Miller is not your usual Episcopal priest.

He once owned a bar in Marfa, Texas, and is the author of a book titled “The Beer Drinker’s Guide to God.”

Miller, who calls Round Top, Texas, home, likes beer. But he probably likes dogs more.

His lecture, “The Last Howlelujah,” based on his book of the same title, is the highlight of an outdoor event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at St. Chad’s Episcopal Church, 7171 Tennyson NE.

One message of Miller’s talk, which starts at 6:40 p.m., is that the compassion we feel for dogs is something we can apply to each other.

Besides the lecture, the event includes a dog parade, rescue dogs available for adoption through the Watermelon Mountain Ranch Animal Center, a book signing by Miller, a barbecue food truck and beer.

The books and barbecue are for sale and the beer is available for a donation that benefits Watermelon Mountain Ranch. But the lecture and attendance at the event is free, although donations are welcome.

Masks recommended when not eating or drinking.