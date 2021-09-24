For Lobo men’s golfers and soccer women, it’s a busy Friday

It’s a busy Friday for University of New Mexico athletics with home competition in men’s golf and women’s soccer.

The University of New Mexico men’s golf team will play its home event of the 2021-22 season on Friday and Saturday as it hosts the 66th William H. Tucker Intercollegiate. The Lobo soccer team, meanwhile, hosts Wyoming in a 7:30 p.m. Mountain West Conference opener at the UNM Soccer Complex.

• The Tucker Intercollegiate, held at the 7,555-yard, par-72 UNM Championship Course is free for spectators to attend.

The first two rounds of the tournament is Friday, beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The final round will be Saturday, starting with a 7:45 a.m. shotgun start. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com.

This year’s tournament features players from 19 schools. Joining the host Lobos are BYU, Colorado, Denver, Dixie State, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Loyola Marymount, Nebraska, New Mexico State, North Texas, San Diego, Santa Clara, UNLV, UTEP, VCU, Wyoming and an individual from Texas.

The Lobos will feature a lineup of Sam Choi, Bastien Amat, Matthew Watkins, Brandon Shong and Ignaco Arcaya. Connor Adams, Jack Anderson and Carson Herron are competing as individuals.

UNM is coming off a 10th-place finish in the 14-team Maui Jim Intercollegiate, held Sept. 10-12 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Amat, a sophomore from Condette, Pas-De-Clais, France, was the low Lobo at the tournament, shooting a 6-under 64 on Sunday to finish at 6-under overall after even-par rounds the first two days.

New Mexico State is coming off a second-place finish in the 13-team Lone Star Invitational that ended Tuesday in San Antonio, Texas. Garrison Smith tied for third individually at 1-over-par for the 72-hole tournament.

The William H. Tucker Intercollegiate dates back to 1955 when the Lobos won the inaugural event. New Mexico has won the event 14 times, including the last time it was held in 2019. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, marking the first time the event had not been held since it was established.

• The UNM soccer team (5-2-0), seeking its fifth consecutive victory, is beginning defense of its conference title with the home match vs. Wyoming (4-3-1), then hits the road to face Colorado State (1-2-2) on Sunday.

“Two very good teams, both have new head coaches which is exciting for our conference because sometimes things get predictable,” said UNM coach Heather Dyche. “You sort of know how certain coaches coach and how they play, and so this has challenged us as a staff to how these teams are playing. Teams have this honeymoon period with new coaches where there is this incredible energy and I think you will see that.”

The Lobos have scored 13 goals over its four-match win streak, which included a home win over Washington, then top-50 Grand Canyon and Northern Arizona, the preseason Big Sky Conference favorite.

The Lobos have been led by Jadyn Edwards, who has five goals and three assists, and Zaria Katesigwa, who has five goals and one assist.

“Jadyn I think has stepped up to another level or a different gear,” Dyche said. “She has a swagger to her, even in training. She’s taken a lot of the weight on her shoulders.”