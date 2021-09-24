‘It was time, man,’ Condit says of MMA retirement

It was Carlos Condit’s manager, not Condit himself, who announced the Albuquerque MMA fighter’s retirement on Sept. 16. As of Thursday, Condit still had not posted anything on social media regarding his decision.

He did, however, talk at length on Monday with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani about his retirement and related matters.

Condit’s answer to the obvious question was, simply, “It was time, man. It was time.”

He did, however elaborate a bit. Among the factors:

In his most recent fight, a loss by unanimous decision to Max Griffin on July 10, Condit said it felt like it looked: “I was just a step behind Max.”

Afterward, he said, he found himself not as upset as he typically had been after a loss. On some occasions, he said, he’d been so angry after a loss that he’d left his gear in the dressing room.

This time, he said, “I wasn’t salty about it.”

The investment of time and energy necessary to prepare for a fight, he said, had begun to wear on him at age 37 and after 46 pro fights over the course of 19 years.

“I think that in some ways I’m compromising things in my life, in my personal life,” he told Helwani. “To train as a professional mixed martial artist at the highest levels of the sport, that takes a lot. … So I have less to give to the rest of my life.

“At this point, I don’t want to make that compromise anymore.”

He’d already decided to retire, he said, when his best friend – a man he’d known since grade school – died of complications from COVID-19.

“So I’ve been dealing with that,” he said. “A lot of (expletive) going on.”

His favorite fight? Despite the outcome – a much-disputed loss by split decision in a bid for the UFC welterweight title – he chose his Jan. 2, 2016, donnybrook with Robbie Lawler.

“I really am proud of my performance,” he said. “There’s some stuff that I kick myself in the ass for about my performance, but how could you be mad at a performance like that, even though I didn’t get the nod?”

His legacy? Initially, Condit told Helwani that wasn’t a major concern of his. “I did what I did, and I think it speaks for itself,” he said.

Later in the interview, though, this: “I think maybe what resonated with people was that I approached this with passion. I stepped out there and I loved to fight.

“I loved what I do, and I hoped every, every single time to go out there and put that on display, that I loved every second of this.”

UP NEXT: Albuquerque’s Jackson-Wink MMA uncharacteristically went 0-for-4 last weekend, its fighters dropping two fights on a UFC card and two more on a Bellator card.

On Friday, Edwin Cooper Jr. will try to get Jackson-Wink back in the win column. The featherweight from Joliet, Illinois, is matched against fellow Illinoisan Andrew Johnson on an LFA card in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The card is scheduled to be streamed on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 7 p.m.

Cooper is 4-1, coming off a victory over Brazilian Robson Junior by first-round TKO on June 4. Johnson is 2-0-1.

TATE OUT: Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is out of her scheduled Oct. 16 fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, against Ketlen Vieira after testing positive for COVID-19.

What this means for the possibility of a rematch between Tate and Albuquerque’s Holly Holm remains to be seen.

Holm (14-5) is scheduled to fight on the same Oct. 16 card against Brazilian featherweight Norma Dumont (6-1). A Holm victory over Dumont and a Tate victory over Vieira might have led to said rematch, with the winner, perhaps, moving on to a bantamweight title shot at champion Amanda Nunes.

Tate defeated Holm by fifth-round submission (rear naked choke) on March 5, 2016, taking the bantamweight title Holm had won with her upset victory over Ronda Rousey the previous November.

Holm hasn’t fought since last October, when she defeated Irene Aldana by unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Since, she has recovered from surgery prompted by a kidney condition.