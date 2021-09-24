Big Rio Rancho prep cross country meet arrives earlier than usual

By ABQJournal News Staff

The Rio Rancho Jamboree cross country meet is earlier than it’s ever been this season, and this year’s races are scheduled for Saturday at Rio Rancho High.

The Jamboree formerly served as the pre-state race, so it is being staged about a month earlier than usual. But it remains one of the largest regular-season competitions in New Mexico, in any sport. Nearly 60 schools and about 1,200 athletes are slated to run on Saturday.

There are two divisions. The Varsity Division girls race at 9:30 a.m., the boys at 10:30 a.m.

The elite races are in the Championship Division, which are 9 a.m. (girls) and 10 a.m. (boys).

