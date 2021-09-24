Locomotive Santa Fe 2926 open house on Saturday

By Journal Staff Report

Locomotive Santa Fe 2926, cooped up by coronavirus like many of us the past 18 months, is getting all steamed up for an open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at its home yard, 1833 Eighth NW.

Presented by the New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society, the free event features a tour of the locomotive, running railroad model layouts, live music, rides on a track-maintenance car, complimentary hot dogs and soft drinks and the chance to talk to members of the society, which has been renovating the steam engine for more than 18 years.

Santa Fe 2926 was in service from 1944 to 1953, carrying both freight and passengers from Kansas City to Los Angeles and San Diego. The NMSL&RHS intends to get their Big Girl ready to run the rails again. Money for the project comes from society dues, fundraising drives and donations.

Open house parking for people with disabilities will be in the society’s lot at 1833 Eighth NW. Other parking is along Eighth and in a lot accessed at 1800 12th NW.

