Lobo volleyball tops Fresno State, is 2-0 in league

New Mexico earned its ninth sweep of the volleyball season, including the second in two days, and improved to 11-2 overall after defeating Fresno State in straight sets (26-24, 25-14, 25-16) on Thursday night at Johnson Center.

The win improved UNM to 2-0 in Mountain West Conference play heading into its Sept. 30 match at San Diego State.

UNM held the advantage in kills (41-30), assists (33-29), digs (47-40), service aces (4-2) and blocks (8.0-7.0), while hitting .257 and holding the Bulldogs to .067, the seventh opponent this season that the Lobos have held under .100 hitting percentage.

Melissa Walden had a double-double, her eighth of the season, that included a match-high 28 assists, 10 digs, four kills, one service ace and one block. Kaitlynn Biassou again led the way with a match-high 12 kills for the Lobos.