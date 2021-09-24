Texas announces audit of 2020 votes after Trump urges review

By Paul J. Weber / Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas election officials said Thursday night they were auditing the 2020 results in four large counties hours after former President Donald Trump, continuing to falsely claim the election was stolen, pressed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for a ballot review.

Trump won Texas last year by 5.5 percentage points, the closest margin of victory by a GOP presidential nominee in decades.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office did not say what prompted the announcement in an evening news release. Earlier this year, Keith Ingram, the office’s elections administrator, said the 2020 elections in Texas were “safe and secure.”

The audited counties will include the major Democratic strongholds around Houston and Dallas, as well as Tarrant County, which for years has been the largest GOP-controlled county in Texas but went for President Joe Biden last year.

“Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties,” the statement read.

It went on to say the office expects the Legislature to provide funding for the audit. It was not clear who would conduct the review, and a spokesman for the office did not return a message late Thursday.

The Secretary of State is appointed by the governor in Texas but has remained vacant since Ruth Ruggero Hughs stepped down in May. An Abbott spokeswoman did not respond to questions about the announcement late Thursday.

Trump called on Abbott to conduct an audit of the Texas election in a statement earlier Thursday, saying “your citizens don’t trust the election system.” Trump has falsely claimed that claimed that voting fraud and irregularities cost him electoral votes in Arizona, where on Friday his supporters hired to review the 2020 vote count are expected to deliver their findings.

The other county in the Texas review is booming Collin County, in suburban Dallas, which went for Trump last year.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat and the county’s top elected official, swiftly criticized the move. “Donald Trump ordered Gov. Abbott to audit the 2020 Texas election and, like clockwork, TX just initiated an audit of Harris County voters. Democracy isn’t a game,” she tweeted.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Texas announces audit of 2020 votes after Trump urges ...
Around the Region
Texas election officials said Thursday night ... Texas election officials said Thursday night they were auditing the 2020 results in four large counties hours after former President Donald Trump, continuing to ...
2
Scottsdale workers to be trained how to identify trafficking
Around the Region
Over 2,400 municipal employees of Scottsdale, ... Over 2,400 municipal employees of Scottsdale, a Phoenix suburb with a tourism industry serving large numbers of visitors, are to undergo training in how ...
3
Police arrest 6 in catalytic converter thefts in Mesa
Around the Region
Police in Mesa have arrested six ... Police in Mesa have arrested six people who allegedly were stealing catalytic converters from the undersides of cars and vans, authorities said. The arrests ...
4
Debunked architects of Arizona vote review to release report
Around the Region
Ten months after Donald Trump lost ... Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona, supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results ...
5
Sheriff: Man snatches woman's purse before running her over
Around the Region
A Houston-area woman was run over ... A Houston-area woman was run over and killed Thursday as a man was making his getaway after snatching her purse, Harris County Sheriff Ed ...
6
Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results
Around the Region
Donald Trump supporters hired by Arizona ... Donald Trump supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to review the 2020 vote count are preparing to deliver their findings on Friday, the climax ...
7
Final version of Colorado congressional maps released
Around the Region
Colorado's Independent Redistricting Commission released its ... Colorado's Independent Redistricting Commission released its final congressional map on Thursday, sketching out a possible future in which solidly Democratic Colorado has an evenly-divided ...
8
Colorado woman charged with killing stepson will stand trial
Around the Region
A Colorado woman charged with killing ... A Colorado woman charged with killing her 11-year-old stepson will stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday after reviewing evidence in the case. Authorities allege ...
9
Pet resort caught on fire, city asks fire code ...
Around the Region
The city of Georgetown is recommending ... The city of Georgetown is recommending updates to the city's fire code after a pet boarding facility caught fire, killing all 75 dogs that ...