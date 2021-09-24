German soccer clubs pushing to ease stadium restrictions

By CiarÁn Fahey / Associated Press

BERLIN — German soccer clubs are pushing for more fans to be allowed at Bundesliga games despite discrepancies in their approaches to getting them there.

Most clubs are asking for fans to show they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, recovered from COVID-19, or to produce a negative result from a test for the virus taken in the previous 24 hours before they are allowed in to see a game.

Some, like Borussia Dortmund, are just letting in vaccinated or recovered fans, with very few exceptions for those who are neither.

Dortmund’s stadium is the biggest in Germany with a capacity of 81,000 for Bundesliga games, but even with its strict admission policies, it is only allowed up to 25,000 spectators under rules agreed on by the country’s 16 states in July.

State officials set fan limits of either 25,000 or 50% of stadium capacity, whichever is lower, for professional games.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke believes his club’s tougher approach to restrictions means it should be allowed full capacity for matches.

“If the overwhelming majority of spectators are vaccinated and the children are tested, then I think soccer games in well-filled stadiums are a responsible risk,” Watzke told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

German health minister Jens Spahn said stadiums with the “2G” restrictions (vaccinated/recovered) should be able to safely accommodate more supporters than those that also allow tested fans.

The Hamburg senate agrees, deciding Tuesday to allow second-division club Hamburger SV a full stadium under the 2G rule to allow vaccinated or recovered supporters at games.

Sunday’s match against Nuremburg is too soon for the club to make the necessary arrangements, but city rival St. Pauli will likely have a full 29,546-capacity for Dynamo Dresden’s visit on Oct. 3.

The local health authority gave Eintracht Frankfurt the go-ahead for up to 31,000 vaccinated or recovered supporters at Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Cologne, though that’s also too soon for the club to organize.

However, Bundesliga rival Union Berlin said in a statement Tuesday that the 2G rule is “unworkable” because of a lack of alternatives for children under 12 and for people who cannot or don’t want to be vaccinated.

City rival Hertha Berlin and league leader Bayern Munich are among those also sticking to the “3G” solution, which also includes tested fans.

Union has been one of the most outspoken clubs against the coronavirus restrictions that largely kept fans away altogether last season, while its fans have been displaying banners this season calling for a return to full stadiums.

Some clubs like Hertha and Dortmund have threatened legal action if they are not allowed more supporters at games, particularly with 2G restrictions in place.

Others are worried that fans have been getting used to watching games on TV and are reluctant to return to stadiums. Hoffenheim, which can accommodate up to 15,000 supporters in its stadium, only had 8,014 present for its game against Union, and 8,427 for Mainz’ visit.

Hertha and Greuther Fürth have also had unsold tickets.

Fürth coach Stefan Leitl said there was currently an “insecurity” among fans, and Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß predicted it will take some time for supporters to return, even when the rules are relaxed and restrictions lifted.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
United outlines planned stadium investment
ABQnews Seeker
Team would invest $10M upfront, $800K ... Team would invest $10M upfront, $800K in annual rent
2
Lobo offense out to prove it is better than ...
College
On Sunday, a day after suffering ... On Sunday, a day after suffering his first loss of the season, a 34-0 setback at No. 7-ranked Texas ...
3
Fuentes completes cycle in grand fashion as Isotopes romp
ABQnews Seeker
Joshua Fuentes trotted out to left ... Joshua Fuentes trotted out to left field with a grin on his face after the fifth inning Thursday nig ...
4
'It was time, man,' Condit says of MMA retirement
Boxing/MMA
It was Carlos Condit's manager, not ... It was Carlos Condit's manager, not Condit himself, who announced the Albuquerque MMA fighter's reti ...
5
Women's pro team could join United in proposed facility ...
Featured Sports
Should Albuquerque voters approve a $50 ... Should Albuquerque voters approve a $50 million bond in November, New Mexico United will be playing ...
6
For Lobo men's golfers and soccer women, it's a ...
College
It's a busy Friday for University ... It's a busy Friday for University of New Mexico athletics with home competition in men's golf and wo ...
7
Lobo Dumas hopes to take it to the house ...
College
The University of New Mexico's game ... The University of New Mexico's game at UTEP on Saturday is a big one for Aaron Dumas.B ...
8
Rick Wright: Storyteller sews together disparate threads of fighter's ...
Boxing/MMA
Separately, independently, like two ink-stained ships ... Separately, independently, like two ink-stained ships in the night, Journal arts editor Adrian Gomez ...
9
Prep football: This week's games to watch
Featured Sports
7 p.m. Friday unless listed otherwise. ... 7 p.m. Friday unless listed otherwise. 1. Goddard (4-0) at Los Lunas (5-0): Little question that this is the game of the week, and ...
10
Extended season gives home fans 5 more chances to ...
Featured Sports
It's fall, and it's still the ... It's fall, and it's still the Triple-A baseball season. Paradoxical as that reads, here we are.< ...