MMA: Holm’s Oct. 16 fight to be the main event

Holly Holm’s Oct. 16 fight against Brazil’s Norma Dumont on a UFC Fight Night card has been elevated to the main event, the Albuquerque MMA fighter’s longtime Albuquerque promoter said.

Lenny Fresquez told the Journal he’d been informed that Holm-Dumont was elevated after Miesha Tate, who’d been scheduled to face Ketlen Vieira in the main event, tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from the card.

Tate’s removal clouds the possibility of a rematch between Holm (14-5) and Tate (19-7). Holm lost her UFC bantamweight title to Tate via fifth-round technical submission (rear naked choke) in March 2016, some four months after Holm’s memorable upset of Ronda Rousey.

In any case, the first order of business for Holm is to defeat Dumont (6-1). The fight will be contested at the featherweight limit of 145. Holm is a career bantamweight but twice before has fought at featherweight, losing by unanimous decision to Germaine DeRandamie and beating Megan Anderson by the same route.

Fresquez has said Holm remains focused on regaining the bantamweight title but would consider further opportunities at featherweight if presented.

The Oct. 16 card is scheduled to be staged at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.