Albuquerque restaurant inspections: September 2021

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections.

For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit www.cabq.gov/environmentalhealth/food-safety/restaurant-inspection-results.

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Alitas, 2025 Ridgecrest SE (Sept. 17) – mobile food unit

Lovelace Westside Hospital, 10501 Golf Course NW (Sept. 16)

Monte Vista Fire Station Restaurant & Bar, 3201 Central NE (Sept. 16)

Speedway, 4300 Montaño NW (Sept. 16)

Subway, 4801 Montaño NW (Sept. 16)

Vaqueros Fajitas, 7850 Zuni SE (Sept. 16) – mobile food unit

Reddy Ice, 7445 Pan American NE (Sept. 15)

Dakine Hawaiian Ice, 4007 Carlisle NE (Sept. 15)

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 8511 Golf Course NW (Sept. 15)

The Cornivore Popcorn Company, 3225 Girard NE (Sept. 15)

Glazed Grinders Donuts & Coffee, 7451 Pan American NE (Sept. 15) – food processor

Pho 79, 2007 Candelaria NE (Sept. 15)

Tiny Grocer ABQ, 422 San Felipe NW (Sept. 15)

Noisy Water Artwear Inc., 301 Romero NW (Sept. 15)

Pastian’s Bakery, 3320 2nd NW (Sept. 14)

Speedway, 135 Candelaria NW (Sept. 14)

Tacos Mex Y Mariscos, 5201 4th NW (Sept. 14)

Korn Patch Kettle Corn, 215 Phoenix NW (Sept. 14) – food processor

Camino Retirement Apartments, 12101 Lomas NE (Sept. 13)

Beehive Homes of Four Hills, 13450 Wenonah SE (Sept. 13) – assisted living

Dollar Tree, 6521 Paradise NW (Sept. 13)

Boba Tea Company, 8850 Holly NE (Sept. 13)

Taco Bell, 4901 Gibson SE (Sept. 13)

Slice Parlor, 9904 Montgomery NE (Sept. 13)

Marble Brewery, 9904 Montgomery NE (Sept. 13)

Bento Sushi, 7610 Carmel NE ( Sept. 13)

North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center, 7521 Carmel NE (Sept. 13)

Speedway, 6570 Paradise NW (Sept. 13)

The Paleta Bar, 6501 Paradise NW (Sept. 13)

Starry Moon, 6510 Paradise NW (Sept. 13)

Long John Silver’s, 4720 San Mateo NE (Sept. 10)

Burger King, 2501 Mulberry SE (Sept. 10)

Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 6220 San Mateo NE (Sept. 10) – pre-packaged

Stripes Biscuit and Burritos, 5211 Gibson SE (Sept. 10)

El Dorado Bakery, 640 Coors NW (Sept. 10)

Target, 9371 Coors NW (Sept. 9)

Steve’s Ice Cream & Java, 323 Romero NW (Sept. 9)

Little Corral Day School, 10111 Constitution NE (Sept. 9) Walgreens, 2950 Central SE (Sept. 9) – pre-packaged Thai Tip, 1512 Wyoming NE (Sept. 9) Uptown Sports Bar, 6601 Uptown NE (Sept. 9) Dollar Tree, 120 98th NW (Sept. 9) Fastinos’s, 2600 Juan Tabo NE (Sept. 9) Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio NE (Sept. 9) Panera Bread, 2820 Central SE (Sept. 9) Juice It Up, 9311 Coors NW (Sept. 9) Petroglyph Little League snack bar, 4901 Kachina NW (Sept. 9) Starbucks, 2550 Central SE (Sept. 9) Albuquerque Biscochitos, 6901 San Antonio NE (Sept. 9) Kinnas, 6901 San Antonio NE (Sept. 9) Paleta Bar, 120 98th NW (Sept. 9) Solare Collegiate Charter School, 8801 Gibson SW (Sept. 9) Flying Star, 4026 Rio Grande NW (Sept. 8) Walmart, 400 Eubank NE (Sept. 8) – bakery, grocery, deli, meat market/seafood 7 Eleven, 6921 Taylor Ranch NW (Sept. 8) The Tap, 6531 Paradise NW (Sept. 8) Golden Corral, 2701 Coors NW (Sept. 8) Albuquerque ER & Hospital, 9310 Coors NW (Sept. 8) Hampton Inn & Suites, 4412 The 25 Way NE (Sept. 8) Hooters, 1708 NM 528 NW (Sept. 7) Noah’s Ark Children’s Academy, 4525 Morris NE (Sept. 7) Noah’s Ark Children’s Academy, 12500 Candelaria NE (Sept. 7) Mariscos Altamar, 1517 Coors NW (Sept. 7) Atrios Catering, 417 Tramway NE (Sept. 7) Panera Bread, 6500 Holly NE (Sept. 7) Busy Bees Child Care, 10201 Montgomery NE (Sept. 7) Busy Bees Child Care, 300 Panorama NE (Sept. 7) Sushi Xuan Asian Grill, 417 Tramway NE (Sept. 7) Chick-fil-A, 1600 Gibson SE (Sept. 7) Canteen LLC, 417 Tramway NE (Sept. 7)

Good 2 Go, 1535 Coors NW (Sept. 7) – Little Caesars Express Blaze Pizza, 6400 Holly NE (Sept. 7) Two Boys Donuts, 6400 Holly NE (Sept. 7) Papa John’s Pizza, 417 Tramway NE (Sept. 7) Muy Delicioso, 5916 Holly NE (Sept. 7) Del Taco, 1525 Coors NW (Sept. 7)

Shark Reef Cafe, 2601 Central NW (Sept. 3) Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 110 Central SW (Sept. 3) AAPA, 6400 Wyoming NE (Sept. 3) – cafe, school Happy Chickenzz, 2500 Central SW (Sept. 3) Ikagai ABQ, 2500 Central NE (Sept. 3) Stripes Biscuit and Burritos, 801 Juan Tabo NE (Sept. 3) Great Harvest Bread Co., 11200 Montgomery NE (Sept. 2) Brookdale Juan Tabo Place, 3920 Juan Tabo NE (Sept. 2) – senior center Humble Coffee Company, 505 Central NW (Sept. 2) Chello Grill, 5010 Cutler NE (Sept. 2) Steam Q, 1725 Broadway SE (Sept. 2) Meateor Burgers, 505 Central NW (Sept. 2) Denny’s, 1602 Coors NW (Sept. 1) Sprouts Farmers Market, 13150 Central SE (Sept. 1) Oumi Sushi, 13150 Central SE (Sept. 1) Dunkin’ Donuts, 4208 Central SW (Sept. 1)