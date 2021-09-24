Person doused in gasoline, set ablaze in NW ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A person is in the hospital with “significant injuries” after being set on fire Friday afternoon in a West Central neighborhood.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, did not say if anyone was in custody or give the person’s condition.

She said officers were called to a home on 47th NW, near Central, after someone allegedly doused a person with gasoline and “started a fire.”

Atkins said police found a person at the home with “serious burns” and they were taken to the hospital.

“More information will be released as it is available,” she said.

