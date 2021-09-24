MMA: Jones arrested in Vegas

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Jon Jones goes through his pre-fight routine in the ring before a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Mixed-martial-arts star Jon Jones, who lives and trains in Albuquerque, was arrested on a domestic-violence charge early Friday morning in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion and considered by many the best fighter in the sport, was in Las Vegas to be honored by the UFC Hall of Fame for his role in a September 2013 fight against Sweden’s Alexander Gustafsson.

As first reported by ESPN, Jones was arrested by Las Vegas Metro Police at 5:45 a.m. at a Las Vegas resort.

He is charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, a Las Vegas Metro PD officer told ESPN.

Jones adviser Richard Schaefer told ESPN that he didn’t have enough information to comment.

“The facts are still developing,” Schaefer said. “We really don’t know yet the full story so I’m not going to make any comment until I have a chance to talk to Jon and until we see how this plays out.”

Jones (26-1) won the UFC light heavyweight title in 2011 and retained it — other than twice having been stripped for out-of-the-cage difficulties — for some nine years before renouncing the title last year. He has stated his intention to compete at heavyweight but has yet to fight above the 205-pound light-heavyweight limit.

His arrest on Friday, on the heels of being honored at the UFC Hall of Fame the previous evening, constitutes a recurring theme: great success in the Octagon, legal and, often,  substance-related woes out of it.

