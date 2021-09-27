Community must decide what it wants from schools

By Nancy Adams / Albuquerque resident

With a new school year now in session, I hope we as a community can have an honest conversation about the roles and responsibilities of schools and teachers in our society. Look at some of the subjects that were hot-button topics during the initial months:

•  How can all students access the curriculum?

• How can parents work if schools are closed?

• Who will notice and report child abuse if teachers can’t see students?

• How will children get fed breakfast and lunch if schools are closed?

• Who will be responsible for students’ mental and emotional health?

• How do we address social isolation when students aren’t together?

• How can students maintain their physical health without PE and recess?

So, we are talking about designing and delivering instruction, safe accessible child care, social work, food preparation and delivery, counseling, health coaching and access, and overall physical, emotional and mental health awareness and therapy.

The well-crafted letter by Franklin Schargel on Aug. 17 included a list of 23 things school can do to hopefully lessen the chances of another deadly shooting by addressing mental health and bullying. Twenty-three more responsibilities? Necessary, yes, but how?

There is not just one simple explanation for the evolution of responsibility within the school setting, and it has occurred over many years. The expectations have changed, but there are few structures in place to support the changing roles. There are big questions in front of us. What do we expect from teachers and schools? Why? Is that what we want them to look like going forward? If so, how do we support that? If not, who will be responsible for those roles? What are we as a society willing to do?

There has been so much finger-pointing and blaming that the real issues are being obscured. We will never be able to move forward until the real issues are defined honestly and solutions agreed upon by all the parties and stakeholders. How do we determine what we want from our teachers and schools?

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Community must decide what it wants from schools
Guest Columns
End finger-pointing for past failures that ... End finger-pointing for past failures that obscures the issues and work to find solutions
2
Monsoon rains and no-till process a perfect mix to ...
From the newspaper
Monsoon rains and Monsoon rains and
3
In the bag
Guest Columns
We pack up the 411 We pack up the 411
4
Now ABQ has 40 concrete actions to turn tide ...
Guest Columns
We have a plan to make ... We have a plan to make the necessary changes, now we must make them happen
5
Upgrade will protect national security and community interests
Guest Columns
PROproposed LANL transmission lineUpgrade will protect ... PROproposed LANL transmission lineUpgrade will protect national security and community interestsBy ...
6
How deep a 'pit' will Biden dig at LANL?
Guest Columns
Tens of billions spent on project ... Tens of billions spent on project that never should have been approved by the previous administration
7
NM students, this is your shot - so take ...
From the newspaper
State's education leaders encourage youths to ... State's education leaders encourage youths to get COVID-19 vaccinated
8
Indigenous youth suicide impacting NM
From the newspaper
There is an epidemic growing in ... There is an epidemic growing in New Mexico not being talked about in mainstream media – the ...
9
Go with what we know on vaccine, not fear ...
From the newspaper
The unknown side effects of both ... The unknown side effects of both COVID and the vaccine cancel each other out